Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: World AIDS Day Edition

Thursday, Nov. 29

• At 6 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for a holiday art show. Local artists will showcase their paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works, which will be available for purchase. More info here.

• On Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., the Transgender Legal Aid Clinic Houston will be at the Montrose Center assisting trans folks in getting their names and gender markers updated on legal documents. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Impulse Group Houston and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation partner to host ARTDACITY to Survive at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. The World AIDS Day tribute is free and open to all. Early arrival and black-tie attire is encouraged. More info here.

• From November 29 through December 15, the Obsidian Theater presents A Drag Christmas Carol. The Christmas musical tells the story of a hard-hearted politician who has a change of heart after meeting drag queens. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent preview of A Drag Christmas Carol, featuring Regina Blake-Dubois. More info here.

Friday, Nov. 30

• At 11:30 a.m., attend a World AIDS Day Luncheon at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess headlines the event, presented by Avenue 360 Health and Wellness and the AIDS Foundation Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Burgess. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Mayor Sylvester Turner conducts at tree-lighting ceremony at City Hall. The event is hosted by Yaxeni y Ricardo Los Luzeros De Rioverde. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the TRUTH Project, Inc. presents I Am Life: An HIV/Stigma Narrative at the University of Houston. The World AIDS Day event focuses on the stigma, prevention, and education of HIV/AIDS through spoken word, movement, and song. More info here.

Saturday, Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• At 8 a.m., attend a World AIDS Day observance at the Rothko Chapel. The program is offered in partnership with the oH Project, oral histories of HIV/AIDS in Southeast Texas, and will feature music, personal testimonials, and a guided relfection. More info here.

• At noon, go to Rich’s Houston for A Party in Red: Celebrating Life. In conjunction with World AIDS Day 2018, mSociety presents a day party for Houston’s black LGBTQ community. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., attend a World AIDS Day observance at the Legacy Community Health in Montrose. The event will feature a program with speakers, followed by a walking candlelight vigil. Testing hours at Legacy will also be extended. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., join Failure to Con/Form for an evening of performance, poetry, and storytelling at TXRX Labs. The event spotlights the work of trans, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming writers, performers, and artists. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., Christopher Garrett and Mr. Texas Gay Rodeo Association candidate JP Gill present We All Bleed Red, a World AIDS Day party, at Neon Boots. The event will feature entertainment and a silent auction. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., join the Bayou City Women’s Chorus and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston for a holiday concert at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Company presents Mothers and Sons, in honor of World AIDS Day, at the Chelsea Market Theatre. The performance of Terrence McNally’s play will benefit the Omega House Hospice. More info here.

Sunday, Dec. 2

• At 2 p.m., a memorial service for pioneering gay activist Ray Hill will be held on the steps of City Hall. Former Mayor Annise Parker will emcee the event, which will be followed by an open mic in Hermann Square. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., the Houston Democratic Socialists of America will meet at Bohemeo’s Houston to discuss the issues that LGBTQ folks in Harris County face and ideas to create positive changes for the community. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., go to Cactus Music for Christmas with Christina & Alli. America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Christina Wells and Houston musician Alli Villines will sing carols at the record store. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., celebrate Chanukah at Discovery Green. The family-friendly holiday event will feature games, food, and a menorah lighting. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., openly LGBTQ Harris County Judge-Elect Shannon Baldwin celebrates her victory at Belvedere Uptown Park. There will be entertainment, music, light bites, and a speech from Baldwin. More info here.

