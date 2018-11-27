Ray Hill (Proud Pony International)
Ray Hill’s Memorial Service to Include Open Mic on Steps of City Hall

Former Mayor Annise Parker to emcee event Sunday, Dec. 2.

OutSmart Staff By OutSmart Staff November 27, 2018
A public memorial service for pioneering gay activist Ray Hill is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 on the steps of Houston City Hall.

Speakers at the service will include former Mayor Annise Parker. Tying together the threads of Hill’s life, the six pallbearers will be two police officers, two ex-convicts and two members of Alcoholics Anonymous. The service will be followed by an open mic in Hermann Square.

Hill died Saturday at 78 following a long battle with heart disease.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Hill’s family will hold a private service at a later date, and a celebration of life is expected after the holidays. Hill’s remains will be cremated and laid to rest in a family cemetery in Flo, Texas.

