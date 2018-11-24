Legendary Gay Activist Ray Hill Has Died

Share with your friends Submit

On the evening of Saturday, November 24, Raymond Wayne Hill drew his last breath. After a remarkable fight, Hill finally succumbed to heart disease.

Houston’s fiercest champion of LGBTQ rights expired peacefully in hospice care at Omega House, enveloped in the love of friends and admirers. With his transition, the 78-year-old takes with him an enormous personality, groundbreaking life, unique brand of courage, and rare sense of humor.

A parade of people visited Hill’s bedside in his final days, since he underwent his third heart surgery in 20 years in early August. Attorneys, teachers, politicians, sex workers, recovering addicts, and journalists sat with Hill as he soaked up their love and rewarded them with his stories. Those stories gradually became shorter in recent weeks as Hill’s energy waned and his voice softened to a whisper. Even Mayor Sylvester Turner spent a few private moments with Hill, tearing up as he held the activist’s hand.

“Ray Hill, my friend and warrior, has passed,” Turner said in a statement Saturday night. “Fighting for gay rights, human rights, criminal justice reforms, Ray was on the front line and helped pave the way for many others to follow. He was authentic, committed and respected.

“Last week, when Ray Hill posted on Facebook that his heart capacity was at 10 percent, many of his friends had the same retort: At 10 percent, Ray’s heart was still bigger and stronger than most other people’s at 100 percent,” Turner added. “It’s true. Ray had a heart for justice, equality and acceptance for decades, and he followed his heart into the streets, courtrooms, city council chambers, legislative hearing rooms, jails, prisons and radio stations of our city and state, advocating for his causes well before they became popular. I’m one of many people who agreed with him about his important causes now. But such positions are relatively easy to take and express now that Ray has blazed the trail. Rest in peace, Ray Hill.”

Born in 1940, Hill came out to his family in 1958 while attending Galena Park High School, where he was quarterback for the varsity football team. “When I told my mother I was gay, she took a drag on her cigarette, then a sip of her coffee. Finally, she said, ‘Well, that’s a relief,'” Hill later recalled.

“A relief?” Hill responded to his mother.

“We don’t expect that response from parents today, much less parents at that time,” he said later.

“Well, we noticed you dress better than other boys,” Hill’s mother responded, “and with you playing football and all, we were afraid you were going to grow up to be a Republican.”

Life after high school was rife with temptation for the handsome Hill. He later said he partied with Truman Capote and could even be spotted on the arm of Tennessee Williams. But as Hill’s tastes for the finer things developed, so did his appetite for them. He began breaking into galleries at night—ones where he knew the inventory was insured. “I stole a whole lot of stuff—jewelry, antiques, art—you know, stuff queers really like,” Hill said later.

In 1971, his life as a criminal screeched to a halt. Hill was arrested, convicted and sentenced to 160 years in prison for burglary. He launched an appeal of the sentence and won. His 160-year incarceration was shortened to eight. In 1975, he was released early, a reward for being a model inmate.

Always striving to improve life for the community, Hill co-founded Houston’s first LGBTQ rights organization with two friends. In the early 1970s, he began working at the city’s only publicly funded radio station, KPFT (which he co-founded in 1968), where he hosted a regular show on LGBTQ issues. When he received calls from listeners who threatened to kill him—live, on the air—he would respond by giving the caller directions to the station.

In 1978, Hill organized Town Meeting I, a gathering of 4,000 people at the Astro Arena during Houston’s first LGBTQ Pride month. Town Meeting I served as a catalyst for the formation of many organizations, including what is now called the Montrose Center.

In 1979, Hill helped organize the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, the first march of its kind in the U.S. He worked with San Francisco City Supervisor Harvey Milk to pull off the massive event.

“We only got about 80,000 people to D.C., but no one had ever seen that many queers in one pile in history,” Hill once said.

Hill’s experiences have been the subject of several documentaries. His long-running KPFT show dealing with Texas prison issues was the subject of a 2005 film, Citizen Provocateur: Ray Hill’s Texas Prison Show. He is also a featured character in The Guy with the Knife, released in 2015, about the murder of gay Houstonian Paul Broussard. After helping police capture Broussard’s killers, Hill famously fought for the release of one of them, Jon Buice.

Another documentary, The Trouble with Ray, launched as a 22-minute work in 2015. However, it won so many awards that filmmakers Jarrod Gullett and Travis Johns are remaking it as a longer feature. And Hill’s life has provided ample fodder. The remake, aptly titled Loud Mouth Queer, will be released sometime in 2019.

As Hill’s life was drifting away in his final days, it became clear that the battles he fought before the U.S. Supreme Court were his proudest moments. In 1987, Hill was the plaintiff in The City of Houston v. Hill. The lawsuit challenged a Houston ordinance that made it illegal to interrupt police officers performing their duties. The Supreme Court ruled in Hill’s favor, saying the ordinance violated the First Amendment. The decision altered law-enforcement practices across the nation.

Hill was also heavily involved in Lawrence v. Texas, the Supreme Court case that overturned anti-gay sodomy laws in Texas and 14 other states in 2003.

At the time of this writing, a service for Hill was tentatively being planned for the steps of Houston City Hall in the near future. After that, Hill’s ashes will be scattered in a family cemetery in Flo, Texas. He made certain to acquire a gravestone for the site in advance of his transition, or “journey across the River Styx,” as he referred to his death.

In keeping with his proudest achievement, the gravestone states: “Ray Hill 1940- 2018 – U.S. Supreme Court decision – Houston v. Hill (107 S. Ct. 2502).”

Its brevity makes sense. It would take hundreds of headstones to list the rest of Hill’s contributions to history.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.

