Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 16-20, 2018

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Lourdes Zavaleta By Lourdes Zavaleta August 16, 2018
Thursday, August 16

• At 3 p.m., a champagne reception for Hugo Perez’s work will be held at Urban Eats. The gay Houston artist is showcasing 50 of his pieces at the restaurant now through September 30. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Perez’ installation. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Sharpstown Democrats host The Future is Female: Overlooked Voices of the Primary at the Chinese Community Center of Houston. The event will highlight Harris County candidates Lina Hidalgo and Shannon Baldwin, HCDE Board of Trustees position 4 candidate Andrea Duhon, and Texas Supreme Court candidate Kathy Cheng. More info here.

• At 8:30 p.m., queer Houston musicians will perform at Notsuoh. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent stories on two of the show’s performers, Stoo Gogo and the Space Kiddettes, who are local LGBTQ artists on the rise. More info here.

Friday, August 17

• At 11 a.m., Stephanie Rice, an openly gay University of Houston alum and former contestant on The Voice, keynotes the 2018 First Lecture at UH. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to the Ballroom at Bayou Place for Kindred Spirits’ 2018 Celebration Dance. The annual event celebrates LGBTQ Houston women will benefit AssistHers, the Lesbian Health Initiative, and Spry Seniors Women’s Programs. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Rich’s Houston hosts the Miss Gay Texas USofA 2019 finals. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Miss Gay Texas 2018 Janet-Fierce Andrews, who will make an appearance at the pageant. More info here.

Wendy Taylor (Eric Edward Schell/Pride Portraits)

Saturday, August 18

• At 5 p.m., support or compete in Girl of Montrose at JR’s Bar & Grill. The annual pageant benefits PWA Holiday Charities, a nonprofit that gives people affected with HIV/AIDS gifts during the holidays. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., bisexual singer Wendy Taylor performs live on the patio at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about the former ‘American Idol’ contestant.  More info here.

Bunnies on the Bayou (Facebook).

Sunday, August 19

• At noon, join Bunnies on the Bayou for brunch at the Montrose Center. Leaders of the LGBTQ nonprofit will discuss their plans for future events. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., Houston’s top drag performers compete for a cash prize of $1,000 in week 3 of Dessie’s Drag Race at Rich’s Houston. More info here.

Monday, August 20

• At 8 p.m., Kathy Griffin brings her Laugh Your Head Off Tour to Jones Hall for the Performing Arts. Don’t miss Griffin’s exclusive preview of the show with OutSmart. More info here.

