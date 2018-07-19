Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 19-23

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, July 19

• At 6:30 p.m., learn about the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent Masterpiece Cakeshop decision at a town hall at the University of Houston. The event is being hosted by Equality Texas, the Texas Freedom Network, and Americans United for Separation of Church & State. More info here.

• At 7 p.m. Halloween Magic kicks off its 2018 production with a cocktail party at 941 Cortlandt St. in the Heights. The October 20 show will benefit AIDS Foundation Houston, the Montrose Center, Legacy Community Health, Lazarus House, Omega House, Pet Patrol, the Oral History Project and Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., show your support for LGBTQ refugees at Scandalo Nite Club. Houston Activists will collect donations that will benefit 35 LGBTQ immigrants who are currently being held at detention centers in New Mexico and Texas. More info here.

Friday, July 20

• At 8 p.m., 2016 Pride SuperStar and America’s Got Talent contestant Christina Wells performs at Rec Room Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Wells, an openly gay Houston singer. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Guava Lamp hosts Lip Sync Battle for Your Community. Lip sync to compete for a prizes while raising money for PWA Holiday Charities, a nonprofit that gives people living with HIV/AIDS gifts during the holidays. More info here.

Saturday, July 21

• At 7 a.m., volunteer with the Texas Local Disaster Recovery Squad and help Houstonians still recovering from Tropical Storm Harvey clean up their homes. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about the lesbian-run nonprofit. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., join Transform Houston for its July Nondiscrimination Canvass. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., attend Houston’s annual Adult Gay Prom. This year’s theme is A Night in China. More info here.

Sunday, July 22

• At 3 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams present a Luau Day Party at Post Lounge Houston. Check out OutSmart’s recent story about the newly married couple. More info here.

• Also at 3 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Sunday Funday: Mutts & Mimosas. Guests are invited to bring their dogs to the bar which will have all day drink specials. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., the Houston Roller Derby will host a boot camp for those interested in the sport at Houston’s Premier Sportsplex. More info here.

Monday, July 23

• At 7 p.m., Pride Portraits hosts a Post Pride panel discussion on how to be a transgender ally at El Big Bad. More info here.

View OutSmart's full calendar here, and submit events here.

