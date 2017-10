0 Share with your friends Submit

Photos by Steven David Photography

The Council on Recovery welcomed Rob Lowe as the guest speaker at the 2017 Fall Luncheon on October 20 at the Hilton Americas – Houston Hotel. The event raised almost $520,000 for programs that help individuals and families affected by alcoholism, drug abuse, addiction, and co-occurring mental health disorders. More than 1,200 guests gathered to enjoy lunch and the opportunity to hear Lowe open up about his battle with addiction, and his inspiring story on the road to recovery.

Comments