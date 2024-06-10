Photos

The Montrose Center Open House

June 5, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 10, 2024
104 Less than a minute

The Montrose Center hosted an Open House giving guests an opportunity to meet some of the Center’s outstanding staff and learn about the many invaluable community services offered. New CEO Avery Belyeu sat down for a chat to discuss her vision for the future of the Center and its place in the Houston LGBTQ community.

Founded in 1978, the Montrose Center empowers the community—primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals and their families—to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 10, 2024
104 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button