K. Michelle to Headline Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade 2024

Pride Houston 365 is thrilled to announce the sensational K. Michelle as the headliner for the 46th Annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade. This highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, promising a vibrant celebration of diversity, resilience, and artistic brilliance with an outstanding lineup of musical talents.

K. Michelle: Celebrating Musical Depth and Evolution

K. Michelle, who has been captivating audiences since her debut album Rebellious Soul in 2013, will bring her powerful presence to the Pride stage. Her latest project, I’m the Problem, delves into themes of self-care and personal accountability, marking her continued evolution as an artist. Known for the hit single “Scooch,” K. Michelle’s music resonates deeply with fans. She is also gearing up for a transition to country music, highlighted by her soulful track “Tennessee.”

Supporting Acts:

David Archuleta

David Archuleta will offer his heartfelt vocals and share his transformative musical journey with the audience.

Brooke Eden

Brooke Eden will energize the crowd with her powerful voice and compelling storytelling, creating an atmosphere of love and unity through music.

Spotlight on Local Talent

The festival will also shine a spotlight on local talent, hosted by Houston’s own Muffy Vanderbilt. The lineup includes:

Kayla G

A fitness influencer and music artist with over a million followers on social media, Kayla G is known for her vibrant performances that blend fitness with fierce musical prowess. She has opened for major acts and brings her unique energy to every show.

DJ Easton

Renowned for his eclectic mixes and exceptional talent, DJ Easton Santos is a staple in the Houston music scene. With a decade-long presence in the Montrose LGBTQ community, he has earned his reputation as one of the hottest DJs in Texas, known for opening for international artists and curating unforgettable musical experiences.

DJ Ari

Ari the DJ has transitioned from a passionate college hobbyist to one of the most sought-after DJs in Texas. She is also a YouTuber, event curator, and influencer, known for creating some of the hottest events across major cities. Her company “Lesbian In Houston” produces premier nightlife and events, making her a key figure in the local community.

More Acts to Be Announced

With more acts yet to be announced, the 46th Annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade is set to be an unforgettable celebration of community, music, and pride. Stay tuned for further updates and prepare to join in a day of joyous festivities on June 29, 2024. Come experience the magic of Houston Pride, where every note sung and every beat played is a celebration of unity and pride. Tickets for the Pride Festival are available at www.pridehouston365.org/celebrationtickets

What: 46th Annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade:

When: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Where: Downtown Houston

Info: www.pridehouston365.org or on Instagram: @pridehoustontx