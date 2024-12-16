TLACT Passport Project: A Lifeline for Trans Texans

29 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For trans and non-binary Texans, securing identification that reflects their true identity is more than a bureaucratic necessity—it’s a lifeline. The Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas (TLACT) is stepping up to meet this urgent need with the reopening of its Passport Project, made possible through a generous partnership with the Montrose Center. This initiative aims to assist at least 500 individuals in obtaining U.S. passport cards and photos, offering a vital alternative to state-issued IDs in an increasingly restrictive political climate.

Why Now? The Clock Is Ticking

The urgency of this project cannot be overstated. Current federal guidelines make it relatively straightforward for trans and non-binary individuals to update their gender markers on U.S. passports and Social Security records without requiring medical documentation or court orders. However, these policies could change as early as January 20, 2025, potentially closing the door on this critical opportunity.

Texas has already implemented restrictive policies, barring updates to gender markers on state IDs, driver’s licenses, and birth certificates. In this environment, a U.S. passport card—valid for domestic travel, applying for jobs and housing, and more—has become an indispensable tool for trans and non-binary Texans.

A Proven Impact

TLACT first launched its Passport Project on October 27, and in less than two months, it has funded over 225 passport cards and photos, approving 100% of eligible applications. Now, with expanded support from the Montrose Center, the program is ready to reach even more individuals.

“The Montrose Center’s allyship and action have made this dream a reality,” TLACT shared, emphasizing how this partnership has empowered their mission to provide tangible, life-changing support to the trans and non-binary community.

How the Passport Project Works

TLACT is offering financial assistance to cover the costs of a U.S. passport card and photo:

• $85 for applicants aged 15 and older.

• $70 for applicants under 15

Funds will be disbursed by December 30, 2024, following the application deadline of 11:59 PM CT on December 20, 2024. Approved funds can also be applied toward a U.S. passport book if desired.

For those who need legal assistance with name changes, TLACT’s clinics offer comprehensive support, providing an opportunity to address multiple ID updates in one process.

Beyond IDs: A Step Toward Empowerment

This project isn’t just about documentation—it’s about empowerment. For many trans and non-binary individuals, accurate identification is a key to navigating the world with confidence, dignity, and safety. It’s a gateway to opportunities that many take for granted, like renting an apartment or boarding a plane.

As federal policies hang in the balance, TLACT’s Passport Project represents a beacon of hope in uncertain times. It’s a chance to claim the right to self-identify, even in the face of mounting challenges.

How to Apply and Support

Applications are open now at linktr.ee/tlact. If you or someone you know could benefit, don’t wait—apply today. If you’d like to support this critical effort, donations are welcome to ensure every trans and non-binary Texan can access this vital resource.

This is more than an application process; it’s a movement to protect and uplift a community under siege. With over 225 successes and hundreds more in sight, TLACT’s Passport Project is a testament to the power of allyship and action.

For more information, visit linktr.ee/tlact