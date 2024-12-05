TUTS Brings Holiday Magic with Disney’s Frozen

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Love is an open door at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) this holiday season! The beloved regional musical-theater company based in downtown Houston is bringing Disney’s Frozen to the Hobby Center’s main stage. Local artist Tyler Ray Lewis portrays Pabbie, an indigenous mystical being, in the Broadway adaptation of the animated film. Lewis is thrilled to return to the TUTS stage, noting that audiences will undoubtedly feel the holiday spirit—“possibly for the first time in forever.”

Frozen has enraptured audiences of all ages since its 2013 film release, and the stage version brings that trademark Disney magic to life. The story centers on the relationship between princess sisters Anna and Elsa, the latter of whom possesses magical powers to freeze objects and people. Unable to control her powers, Elsa flees the kingdom of Arendelle, leaving behind eternal winter (to her sister’s detriment and near death). The fate of the kingdom she abandoned is literally in Elsa’s hands as she harnesses true love to save the day.

Lewis, whose credits include the 2024 TUTS production of Little Shop of Horrors and The Wizard of Oz at Queensbury Theatre, recalls their dream of being onstage from an early age. “A lot of my training is self taught,” they explain. “I attended Sam Houston State University for a year and a half as a theater education major. I earned my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M and my master’s in journalism from the University of Texas.” For those who have seen the artist perform, it’s no surprise that Lewis ultimately pumped the brakes on their journalism aspirations and returned to their first love. “A lot of what I bring to the stage is just what I’ve naturally always done my whole life.”

As Disney films so often do, Frozen resonates with Lewis on a personal level. “I watched the movie when it came out, of course. I’m very family oriented, so the relationship between the sisters and the family was something that rang true to me in the way that I grew up. I have a fairly large immediate family and we’re very close-knit. We’re always together during every holiday.”

When Lewis heard that TUTS would be bringing the fictional world of Arendelle to life, auditioning was a no-brainer. “I knew Frozen was something that I had to be a part of. I did everything in my power to make sure that I did my research, and I showed up in a way that would catch the casting directors’ attention,” Lewis recalls. “And now we’re here, and I’m playing opposite one of my really good friends, Sarah Sachi, who plays Bulda.”

Lewis and Sachi will portray Pabbie and Bulda, respectively, and Lewis looks forward to bringing the characters (who they describe as “good cop, bad cop”) to life. “In the movie, they are the troll king and queen, but in the stage adaptation, they’re indigenous people—so we’re not playing trolls, thank God,” Lewis says with a laugh.

“TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges and I talked a lot about how Pabbie doesn’t subscribe to gender. I was relieved, because I identify as nonbinary. Pabbie is a Mother Earth type for the indigenous people and the people of Arendelle, and the character that keeps order amongst all,” Lewis explains, “whereas Bulda is more of the playful one.”

Crediting the creative team and the “stacked” cast of theater performers, Lewis explains that the entire team has been enjoying the lead-up to opening night. “The rehearsal process has been my favorite. Dan is very open and has allowed us to explore our characters. He encourages us to bring a lot of ourselves to the roles and to the show. Dan is a visionary and wants his vision to come to life, but he allowed space for us as artists to create and to flourish. Everybody is bringing so much nuance and fresh perspective to the show.”

For queer audiences pondering how this musical may possibly resonate with them, Lewis explains that the stage adaptation is packed with relatable themes for everyone. “It’s about acceptance and love, ultimately. You have these two sisters who are completely different, but one is fighting for the love and acceptance of everybody, including her sister, and I think as LGBTQIA+ people, that’s all we really ask for—love, acceptance, and respect.”

Lewis invites Houstonians and visitors alike to join them and the rest of the team behind Disney’s Frozen for holiday fun, songs that are irresistible to sing along to, and joy. “TUTS does a really good job of producing family-friendly shows, and it’s just the most welcoming place for all. They really put an emphasis on community. I think spending the holidays with TUTS is ultimately the best thing that anybody could do.”

What: Disney’s Frozen

When: December 10–29

Where: Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

Info: tuts.com/shows/disneys-frozen