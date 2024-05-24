A Note from the Publisher: Cyberattack Targets OutSmart

Over the past 48 hours, our website has been subjected to a cyberattack by malicious computer bots designed to disrupt and crash it. Although it is nearly impossible to identify the perpetrators, we believe their aim was to suppress our latest stories advocating for LGBTQ rights, including election coverage and features that expose those who oppose equality for our community.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our exceptional web security team for their swift action in restoring our website. Now, we need your support.

Please continue to visit our site, share our content, and spread the word about the importance of our work.

Despite the usual business challenges, OutSmart has been a steadfast advocate for the LGBTQ community for over three decades. To bolster our resilience, we established the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media, a nonprofit public charity committed to supporting the important work of our journalists.

Your support can have a significant impact. By making a donation—no matter the amount—you can help us expand our newsroom, produce more compelling stories, and steadfastly counter efforts to silence us. Regardless of size, every contribution helps keep LGBTQ news vibrant and strong in Houston.

To donate, text OUTSMART to 53-555 or visit OutSmart Foundation for details.

Thank you for your help!

Greg Jeu, Publisher, and the staff of OutSmart