Houston’s Stages Welcomes New Artistic Director, Derek Charles Livingston

A new era at Stages has begun with the introduction of the theater’s new artistic director, Derek Charles Livingston. With a résumé that includes impressive experience on stage and in leadership positions at a number of reputable theater companies across the country, a life rooted in a passion for civil activism, and a talent for bringing communities together, Livingston stands at the starting line of what is sure to be a long and impactful journey with the Houston arts nonprofit.

“I can’t remember a time when I was not interested in theater and filmmaking. No one with whom I grew up, no one in my family, and certainly no one in my neighborhood looked at art making or performing as a viable career option,” Livingston says of his upbringing. “Fortunately, I went to a college that had a really tremendous theater program. It was there that I saw it was possible to build a life and career as a theater maker.” The artist embraced his calling, thanks to an invitation from a professor who saw his potential. “I was selected to be a director for a new play reading. I became a hybrid actor and director, and even took a costume-design class.”

After graduating college, Livingston worked at Playwrights Horizons in New York City. Having observed the artistic director of the off-Broadway theater, he realized that was what he wanted to do professionally. “An opportunity came along to lead Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles, which had an LGBT focus,” he explains. “Combining the passion that I already had for the performing arts, as well as having a very strong political background, it was a really great opportunity for me.”

Livingston’s political background was cultivated through years of social activism. “I derive a lot of my strength and passion from my experience growing up African American,” he states. A photo of Livingston taken at the Capitol Mall during the 1995 Million Man March hangs in the Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture. A film about the Civil Rights Movement he was shown at school as a young child sparked his journey in activism. “From that moment, I have never lost sight of the fact that any advantage that I’ve had in my life or any changes that happened in this country were a result of people making a decision to put themselves on the line. When I came out of the closet, I knew I wanted the world to be a better place, so I had to be an active participant. That sort of basic desire for human acknowledgement and safety, as well as the overarching societal oppression and laws that were against us, really drove me.”

Today, Livingston has landed his dream role as artistic director, carrying the torch passed on by beloved retired director Kenn McLaughlin. “I really love the duties of being an artistic director; not just directing shows myself, but also stewarding plays, musicals, and new works by bringing artists together to make them happen,” says Livingston, who recently served as the interim artistic director at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. “You have to enjoy bringing people together, making artistic decisions, and giving artistic feedback. That’s what artistic directorship largely is.”

The thriving arts community, the cultural diversity, and the prominent queer population in Houston appealed strongly to Livingston. Applying for his position at Stages was a no-brainer. “Stages is a tremendous place with a dedicated, experienced, hardworking, committed staff that is very much attuned to a lot of the values that I find important in my life,” he says. “My activist background has always been based in developing the community in which one lives, and Stages’ emphasis on nurturing Houston talent had a philosophical appeal to me as well.”

Livingston has goals of activating The Gordy, Stages’ three-theater complex, to its full potential. His plans include housing fellow arts communities, producing new works, and transforming the lobby into immersive and educational experiences for various productions. His first goal, however, is to fill a prominent vacancy. “One of the first things I have to do is select this season’s final show. I’m excited to present a show that I think our audiences will find exciting, thrilling, thought-provoking, and even a little daring.”

Livingston brings a lifetime of experience in the arts and activism to Stages and invites the community to experience the magic at The Gordy for themselves. “Stages produces intimate experiences and creates works that spark conversations that appeal to emotion. We lean into providing the audience with a great experience, no matter if it’s a laugh-out-loud experience or an ugly-cry experience. We’ll never stop caring, growing, and listening to what our audience needs and finding works that will continue to make coming to the theater worthwhile.”

For more information, visit stageshouston.com.