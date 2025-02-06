Nathan Maxey Advances HIV Advocacy with Resilience, Leadership, and Personal Strength

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Nathan Maxey (he/him/his) was born and raised in Houston and is proudly and openly a gay man. Raised in a single-parent household by his late mother, Deanna Maxey-Theus, with his queer sister Denisha Maxey-Estes, he has found great strength from being surrounded by robust and resilient women. Working in public health for over two decades, he currently serves as the HIV and hepatitis-C program manager at the Bureau of HIV/STI and Viral Hepatitis Prevention for the Houston Health Department. This work is personal to Maxey, as he has been living with HIV for 25 years. When he was first diagnosed, he never thought he would live to see his 50th birthday that’s coming up in two years. In his current role, he is honored to work in a leadership position that impacts thousands of people each year.

Maxey is a first-generation college graduate, having earned Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Public Administration degrees from Texas Southern University. “I didn’t start college until I was 25,” he explains. “Growing up, college never felt like something within reach for me. I had no role models to guide or push me toward that path, so it wasn’t even a thought. It took me six years to earn my bachelor’s degree while balancing life’s challenges, and it wasn’t easy. But that journey laid a foundation for me and my family.” His success became a model for his family, with his sister earning dual degrees, his niece pursuing her second degree, and his nephew also in college.

Indeed, family is very important to Maxey, and his son and twin nephews—all Black and LGBTQ—are a constant source of motivation. “They remind me every day why this fight matters. They inspire me to stay hopeful, and I see them as my legacy. Their resilience pushes me to continue advocating for our community and fighting for a better future where I have made a difference and where they can continue their journey.”

In addition to his family, Maxey’s support system includes members of the HIV community. This includes his unsung hero, Venita Ray. Venita has worked for over 40 years in policy, advocacy, and public health and is the executive director of Black South Rising. Her work in the fight for equity, racial justice, and the meaningful involvement of people living with HIV has transformed HIV care nationally and locally, as she led a citywide effort to end the HIV epidemic in Houston in 2016.

Maxey found Venita at a pivotal moment in his life. “There was a time when I felt I had lost my fight, but Venita reignited my passion for advocacy and service. Her tireless work inspires me, and I strive to honor her legacy by doing my part.”

As he continues this work with the hope of seeing the end of the HIV epidemic, he continues to find new fuel—including his self-care practices, which include therapy and music. All of this keeps him as a torch bearer who is carrying on his mother’s legacy.

