World Aids Day 2024 at South Beach

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The World AIDS Day celebration at South Beach Houston brought the community together in a powerful display of unity and hope.

Emceed by Ahmad Wilson of KRBE, the event honored those affected by HIV/AIDS and highlighted the importance of awareness, prevention, and support.

Presented by Legacy Community Health, the Houston Health Department, Allies in Hope, the Normal Anomaly Initiative, and South Beach Houston, with additional support from 104.1 KRBE, AmistadesHTX by Legacy, Gilead Sciences, and ViiV Healthcare, the evening featured moving tributes, inspiring performances, and a shared commitment to fostering a healthier and more inclusive future.

The gathering underscored the strength of collective action in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS.