Avenue 360 and The T.R.U.T.H. Project’s Empowering Red Brunch

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness and The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosted a powerful and inspiring Red Brunch, uniting art, music, and community in honor of HIV prevention and awareness. The event celebrated the progress made in the fight against HIV while reflecting on the challenges that remain.

Highlights of the brunch included moving live performances, heartfelt personal stories, and the presentation of special awards to Dr. Lakecia Pits, MD, MBA, and Ralston Lockett, DNPc, FNPc, for their exceptional dedication to health and wellness. Attendees enjoyed a delicious brunch alongside free HIV testing, underscoring the event’s commitment to education and prevention.

The Red Brunch provided a vibrant space for the LGBTQ community to come together, celebrate resilience, and rise in RED—a true testament to the strength and unity of those fighting to end the stigma surrounding HIV.

Photos by Victor Contreras for The T.R.U.T.H, Project, Inc.