Photos
Classic Chassis Car Club 35th Anniversary Grand Invitational Car Show
October 21, 2023
Classic Chassis Car Club Houston hosted the Grand Invitational at South Shore Harbour Resort Houston.
The club is a member of Lambda Car Club International (LCCI), a nonprofit car club for LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly automobile enthusiasts in North America. The largest club of its kind, LCCI was founded in 1981 for the enjoyment and exchange of information on all motor vehicles combined with social fellowship for the LGBTQ community and allies.
