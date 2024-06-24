Houston’s New Faces of Pride 2024 Parade

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s New Faces of Pride launched its inaugural Parade at City Hall as thousands of attendees lined the route along Smith Street to cheer on the Parade Grand Marshals, entries from local LGBTQ organizations, corporate diversity groups, elected officials, and many more.

This year’s Grand Marshals were:

Male-Identifying Grand Marshal: Ian L. Haddock

Female-Identifying Grand Marshal: Iris Rodriguez

Transgender Grand Marshal: Meghan Fairbanks

Organization Grand Marshal: Rice PRIDE

Honorary Grand Marshal: Rep. Al Green

Founded in 2023, Houston’s New Faces of Pride’s mission is to foster unity, inclusivity, and empowerment within the diverse LGBTQ+ community of Houston.