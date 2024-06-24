PhotosPride 2024

Houston’s New Faces of Pride 2024 Parade

June 22, 2024

Houston’s New Faces of Pride launched its inaugural Parade at City Hall as thousands of attendees lined the route along Smith Street to cheer on the Parade Grand Marshals, entries from local LGBTQ organizations, corporate diversity groups, elected officials, and many more.

This year’s Grand Marshals were:

  • Male-Identifying Grand Marshal: Ian L. Haddock
  • Female-Identifying Grand Marshal: Iris Rodriguez
  • Transgender Grand Marshal: Meghan Fairbanks
  • Organization Grand Marshal: Rice PRIDE
  • Honorary Grand Marshal: Rep. Al Green

Founded in 2023, Houston’s New Faces of Pride’s mission is to foster unity, inclusivity, and empowerment within the diverse LGBTQ+ community of Houston.

 

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
