Houston’s New Faces of Pride 2024 Festival

Thousands dressed up in their best Pride gear and braved the Houston summer heat to celebrate Houston’s New Faces of Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival. This year’s theme, Rainbow Revolution, was all about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting the spirit of unity.

Representatives from local and national LGBTQ non-profit organizations, vendors, professional and amateur sports leagues, and corporate sponsors filled the festival grounds with colorful tents and smiling faces.

The entertainment line-up included country music stars Billy Gilman and Chris Housman, fan-favorite Lauren Sanderson, and many of Houston’s best-loved drag artists and DJs.

Founded in 2023, Houston’s New Faces of Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to fostering unity, inclusivity, and empowerment within Houston’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.