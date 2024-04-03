We start the month with Mercury retrograde in Aries, though it will be direct by the 30th. Mercury retrograde is our opportunity to go back and take care of things we have put off or just forgotten about. In business, this is a great time to reconnect with existing clients and research a project or job change you are considering. This is also one of the best times to clean up and get rid of stuff you don’t need. Give yourself extra time to get to where you are going, as we won’t have a lot of patience with Mercury retrograde in Aries. Good days this month are the 6th and the 19th. Difficult days are the 1st, 3rd, 8th, 21st, and 29th. The solar eclipse on the 8th will also be in Aries, keeping our energies elevated. The Sun leaves Aries and enters Taurus on the 19th. Venus moves through Aries and Taurus, while Mars continues his boat ride through Pisces.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This is your annual birthday month when you look back into the past, reviewing your activities and accomplishments, and look forward to what is on the horizon. This month, Mercury, our organizer and planner, is retrograde in your sign. This is a better time to take care of what’s on your plate before you add more to it. Reconnecting with old friends, workmates, and clients can be very beneficial under Mercury retrograde. In the middle of the month, you are more aware of your resources and how you may use them in the future. You may be reexamining your investments, as well. Delays are possible, so flexibility counts! Mars, your ruler, enters your sign at the end of the month, and you are ready to act on your ideas.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

As the month begins, you are more sensitive to your environment and in more of a rest-and-retreat mode. You are more prone to look at the bigger questions about your existence and life purpose. You are being more selective and boundary-conscious with friends and work associates. There are major shifts both in your industry and in your personal path, and you are more than ready to change. Between the 18th and 22nd, you will be pushed to make some real changes in your life. Personal relationships continue to be positive, whether or not you are partnered. With Mercury retrograde until the end of the month, it is best to start new projects or relationships after the 29th to ensure success.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Career activity continues to be on your plate for April. You are looking at taking on a leadership role, starting your own business or, if you are older, stepping back and having more personal time. Boundaries and decisions are very important for you, as you are beginning to put your desires into play. Mercury is retrograde this month in your area of friends and work colleagues. This is an excellent time to connect with friends from the past. If you are looking for a new position, it is a good time to check with previous employers as well. This is a better time for social activity and finding your tribe. Toward the end of the month, you are entering a time of rest and retreat. You will want to step back and get a better view of the whole situation. There are some big shifts occurring at the end of May. Life gets a lot busier.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Mercury retrograde is moving through your career sector this month. You may be rethinking your career and considering taking a different direction. This may be a time when you get fed up with the existing problems and want to find a better place to work. This could be a time of massive cleaning and examining how communications and social media can best benefit you. Old clients and customers may return and seek your services as well. You will find that dealing with overly religious types can be very taxing, and your patience is very low. Friends and colleagues can be especially beneficial this month and next. You are more social in the latter half of the month. You are continuing to work on getting rid of debt and making your financial life more manageable.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are expressing your views more easily and more often. This is changing the dynamic of your relationships as you are more real and less of a people pleaser. This is a better time to write, teach/attend a class, travel back to a familiar place, or learn more about different cultures. And with Mercury retrograde, this is a great time to go back and visit your school chums and relive some of your youth. You are very focused this month on getting rid of your debt and making safer investments. In the latter part of the month, you are more absorbed with your career or your duties and expectations. With career, you are looking for some real change. The 18th through the 22nd could be a trigger to push you to get moving in a totally different direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

Relationships continue to be at the top of your list this month. With existing positive relationships, this is a time of reconnection and setting new goals. For difficult relationships, this is the time to get it right or move on. In all relationships, you are better at saying “No” and not being drawn into other people’s misery. Mercury will be retrograde in the area that rules investments, debt, and personal secrets. You will be working on making that area of your life cleaner and neater. You are wanting more intimacy and clarity in your communications with your partner, as your patience is running low. In the latter part of the month, you are more into the flow. This is a better time for writing, podcasting, and traveling to places you have been before. With your ruler Mercury being retrograde, this is a better time for planning and research. Put your plan into action after the 30th.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You are continuing to pay attention to your health this month, improving your health routines and not just hoping you can lose some weight. And with Mercury retrograde, this is a great month to return to some of your beneficial health routines of the past. You are less patient with co-workers this month and will continue to make your workspace more efficient and comfortable. With Mercury retrograde in your relationship sector, old friends and partners may be in contact with you. It will be a time to remember the past, both good times and bad. In current positive relationships, this is a great month to take a short vacation and reconnect. In difficult partnerships, you will have to find a solution before you can move forward. In the latter part of the month, you are looking at improving your resources and financial picture. Next month is a good time to put your new ideas into play.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is a busy month for you. You are exploring ways to make your creative efforts profitable. You may be investing in yourself and your career. You are releasing a lot of the fears you brought with you from childhood, and this is changing your motivation and direction. With Mercury retrograde in your health and work arenas, this is an excellent month for you to return to a better diet and work regimen. This is also a good time to schedule a doctor’s appointment to get an update on your physical condition. In the latter part of the month, your relationship arena opens up. There could be major decisions made from the 18th through the 22nd. Shifts in the family continue as you wonder who will be in charge. This month is an excellent time to clean things out and visit your therapist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You are working on cleaning up your home and relationships with your family. You may be doing some repairs or remodeling, relocating, and making your nest more comfortable. If you have older relatives, there also could be a shift in the power hierarchy, as well. If you choose the top position, be sure and set your boundaries early. Mercury retrograde for you will be about looking for more fun and pleasure in your life! You may also be interested in making your passion more profitable. If you have children, this is a time to reconnect with them, as they are more interested in sharing past memories. In the latter part of the month, you are making some changes with your health and your workplace. You could be doing some major upgrades. You will want more personal freedom of choice with your work schedules and agendas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are continuing to get your day-to-day activities more organized and under control. You are paying more attention to when you should say yes and when you should say no. Your BS tolerance is lower than usual, and you question whether patience is really a virtue. Mercury is retrograde in your home and family arena. You may be redoing your interiors, looking for some other place to live, having a family reunion, or looking into your family history and genetics. You may also be reviewing issues that need some focus and resolution. This may also impact your career, as you may question your motives for your career choice. In the latter part of the month, you are looking for some personal space so you can relax and get away from the demands of the day. Personal freedom becomes more important throughout this year and next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Aquarians are going through a time of major changes in their lives. Although slow moving (but life altering) Pluto is making her way through your sign. This is having the strongest impact on those of you born in the earliest days of the sign. You may be letting go of a particular way of life or making changes in your relationships. Pluto will be a background energy, pushing forward slowly but relentlessly, no matter what is currently going on. Mercury retrograde pushes you to get your daily life more organized. You could easily feel that you have more than you want to handle, even if you did it in the past. You are more direct in your communication. You are also paying more attention to your financial future this year. Flexibility will be needed from the 18th through the 22nd because of some shifts in the family.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Practical action is your theme as the month begins. You are in the process of making changes to your career direction. You could be taking on a leadership role, starting something on your own or, if you are older, even cutting back. You are wanting to be sure you spend your time on activities and with people you care to be around. This is a good time to renew an exercise or health regimen. Mercury is retrograde in your financial arena this month, and you may be looking at reducing debt, making some investments, increasing your fees, renewing a skill or talent from the past, and just doing what you want to do! You will be ready to act on these ideas after April 30. The 18th through 22nd will be busy, and you may be changing your schedule to accommodate all of that activity.

