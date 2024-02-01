Energize Your Social Life

February feels more like the New Year, as it is a great month to move forward. The New Moon in Aquarius on the 9th opens doors to a more energetic social life and greater connections with friends and colleagues. The Full Moon in Virgo on the 24th shows us the way to improve our health and work life.

Smoother days this month are the 2nd, 7th, 13th, and 29th. Very active days this month are the 5th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 22nd 24th, 27th, and 28th. The end of the month is a time of decision making around work and career.

The Sun enters Pisces on the 18th. Mercury is back up to speed, starting in Capricorn, entering Aquarius on the 5th, and then into Pisces on the 23rd. Venus travels through Capricorn, but eventually enters Aquarius on the 16th. Mars begins the month in Capricorn and enters Aquarius on the 13th. The fixed signs of Aquarius, Leo, Taurus, and Scorpio are the busiest signs this month!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You are keeping busy this month with work, friends, and family. With your career, you are looking to take a leadership role or even look for something on your own. Your patience level is low, and you are having a harder time with things you normally ignore. This is a good month to take action in this area of your life. If you are a stay-at-home parent, you are setting new rules and boundaries. In the latter part of the month, you are connecting with a larger social group. Business organizations are especially important for referrals and support. You may also want to have a greater role in your community by taking on a cause. It’s easy to spend money this month. Toward the end of the month, you are looking for rest and retreat.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Career, long-term security, retirement, and potentially starting a brand-new path is all part of this month! As the month opens, you are in planning mode. You are ready to act on your new plans by the 13th. You are looking for more personal freedom of expression and fewer restrictions in your overall life. Personal relationships in romance and business continue to be positive; however, if you are in a restrictive partnership, you may sever that. In your career, you may be looking to relocate and do something that really connects with your passion. You have been on that quest for the last couple of years. You are ready to let go and move forward. You are not as patient as usual after the 13th, and you may be more argumentative. Friends are more supportive of your decisions after the 18th.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are looking for a greater sense of connection and intimacy in your relationships. You are ready to look at your own unconscious actions and how they draw in certain people. You are wanting a safe place to be able to share your inner feelings, with the assurance that information you share will not used against you later. You are also ready to call out others on their BS! Boundaries will be a major theme for you this entire year. You are becoming much more selective about who you allow into your life. Career will also be a strong topic this year. You may be getting promoted, starting something on your own, or looking at cutting back and seeking a new path. This continues to be a good time for upgrading your skills or going back to school.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You have a lot on your plate this month. Relationships continue to be important, as this is a time of renewal, reconnection, and resolving problems from the past in order to move forward. You are also wanting a greater level of trust and intimacy with your partner. This same energy also pushes you to reduce your debt, and you will put a lot of effort into this. You may be able to find better financing for reducing that debt. Career and education come together this year, and you may be teaching, renewing your education, or even starting a podcast. You are in a more social frame of mind and wanting to connect with friends and others in your community. Your impact on others is stronger, even if that isn’t your intent.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Improving work conditions and your health routines are points of focus this month. You are working hard to make your workspace as productive and comfortable as you can. You may be replacing worn-out equipment or creating better boundaries for working at home. You are also highly motivated to get back into shape. This energy could be with you for a couple of months to get you on the right path. Career opportunities are still strong and will continue through May. This is a very good time to promote yourself or your services. Relationships are going through a big shift this month. You will need to take some time to renew the bonds with your partner. If you ignore this area, there could be fireworks! You may be looking for the relationship to go to the next level or redefine itself in some way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

As the month opens, you are in a more creative and playful mood. If you have children, this is a better time for family activities. You are ready to step away from your routines and work expectations. In the middle of the month, you are back at it! You are making positive changes so your work environment is less stressful. Your place of work may change or be remodeled. You will have to be more flexible here. Relationships are highlighted this month. For those in a relationship, this is a time to set goals to allow the partnership to grow. If you have problems in your partnership, you will have to resolve them one way or the other. This continues to be a good time for expanding your skills, going back to school, or teaching classes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Home and family continue to be the main topic as the month begins. You may have to step in and take a leadership role in the family to help resolve problems. Communications during the holidays may have added to the chaos, and your patience with the whole situation is very low. You are looking for a break as we get into midmonth. You will want to have activities that focus on what satisfies you. You will be putting a lot of energy into making your home and workspace more organized and productive. You may be making sure your home office has its own space. You are also focused on improving your overall health habits and routines. You will want a whole new plan that goes beyond losing a few pounds. This continues to be a good time for refinancing and investments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Your month starts out with issues around communications and getting your message out. You are more ready to respond when people are connecting and communicating with you, and you may seem less patient with others than usual. Home and family are a big theme this year for all Scorpios. For some, this is a time of stepping out on your own. For others, this is a time when older family members pass on and new family matriarchs and patriarchs emerge. This can feel like you are cutting the umbilical cord. On the surface, this can look like moving, remodeling, career changes, and deciding what your role in the family will be. You will be ready to act after the 13th. Personal relationships are still positive, with lots of options for being close but still having your own space.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

This month brings a flurry of activity as you focus on refining your workplace, potentially requiring new equipment or a change in location. Financial scrutiny leads to adjustments in investments and debt reduction. Your daily routine undergoes restructuring, shedding uninteresting activities. Communication becomes more direct. Family, personal motivation, and familial ideals undergo evaluation. For the younger ones, considerations about starting a family arise. For those with older family members, alternate plans may be necessary. This heightened awareness of familial dynamics prompts a greater focus on the present. Embrace the changes, as they pave the way for a more streamlined and purposeful lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You feel more prepared to act on your ideas that formed over the holidays. You start the month feeling more courage and willingness to invest in yourself! As the month progresses, you pay more attention to your finances and how you are rewarded for what you do. You’ll concentrate more on how to make your resources more profitable. This may be a time to investigate investing or learning how to do that for yourself. You are bringing more control into your daily life as the month progresses. This is also a great time for improving exercise and health habits. You are looking for something that changes your life, and not just a quick fix. You will need more time to yourself toward the end of the month.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Happy Birthday, Aquarians! This marks the beginning of your personal annual cycle of reflection and renewal. As you assess last year’s goals, a shift from a restful holiday season to increased activity emerges after the 13th. Concentrate on your aspirations—what are your hopes, wishes, and dreams? Pluto’s transformative influence in your sign, especially for early-born Aquarians, prompts a thorough review of life choices, refining or eliminating them. A conservative approach to resources and exploring alternate financial avenues is underway. Consider consulting a finance professional for guidance. With heightened energy, now is an opportune moment to kickstart or initiate an exercise program. Embrace this dynamic phase!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This month brings a diverse range of energies into your life. While the usual yearly cycle suggests a period of rest and retreat, conflicting forces propel you into active engagements with friends and associates. Simultaneously, a focus on career direction and long-term security compels you to contemplate the future. The month commences with social vigor, yet by midmonth, a need for relaxation and stepping back emerges, allowing time for energy replenishment and spiritual reflection. Contemplating your path forward becomes crucial during this phase. For the younger demographic, it signifies a time of adulting, while the middle-aged seek balance between work and home. Older individuals may contemplate stepping back or retiring. After the 18th, a renewed inclination to take action arises, accompanied by an enhanced ability to set boundaries and confidently decline commitments.

