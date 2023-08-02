Pause and Reflect

This month begins with Venus, our planet of love and money, retrograde until the middle of September. This will make us rethink our commitments and investments. Old friends from the past could show up! Mercury, our planet of communications and local travel, also goes retrograde on August 19 through September 20. This is the time to clean out your storage areas, review transactions, and connect with people from your past. This is definitely not the time to invest in anything new. Venus is in Leo and will impact the fixed signs of Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Taurus. Mercury retrograde will have the strongest impact on the mutable signs of Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Gemini. The Sun enters Virgo on the 22rd. Mercury will be retrograde in Virgo and Venus is retrograde in Leo. Mars travels through Virgo, and at the end of the month enters Libra.

Tense days this month are August 1, 9, 22, 23, 27 and 30. Easier days are August 6, 13, and 16.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Your energies are divided this month. You are interested in things that give you pleasure in life, but you’re also paying attention to those daily demands. You may also want to connect with your children more than usual. Co-workers could be grumpier than usual, and your tolerance for that could be very low. This is a very good time to restart a health program, especially with Mercury going retrograde. You are still on the lookout for alternative resources and doing something you feel more passionate about. This is a very good month to get rid of things you don’t need and organize the things you keep.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is going to be an active month for the Cows and Bulls. Home and family matters are significant with Venus retrograde in this area. It may be a good time to resolve separations, attend a family reunion, and give your home a makeover. There are family power shifts occurring as a result of aging, which creates a leadership struggle. This is also activating you to pay more attention to how happy you are with your career. You have been on the hunt for things that give your life more meaning. Later in August, you are looking to have more fun and connect with your children, or with hobbies that you have been ignoring. With your ruler, Venus, retrograde until mid-September, it’s time to review your options—but put off decisions until after that retrograde.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

The desire to be heard is very important this month. You are addressing issues that have been building, and you are ready to share! Home and family are also big topics for you. You may be thinking about moving, remodeling, and taking more of a protective leadership role in your extended family. Your ruler, Mercury, will be retrograde in your home and family area. Career continues to be strong over the next couple of years. You may be starting your own business, getting a promotion, or, if you are older, retiring to focus on more personal desires. Pay attention to your boundaries so you don’t have to be so adaptable!

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Finances and investments take center stage this month. Venus is retrograde in this area, so you could explore ways to cut back on expenses. You are also looking at investments for retirement, bringing your stock portfolio up to date, and thinking about asking for a raise. You are more direct in your communications this month, and you may even come across as aggressive. At the end of the month, you are ready to get your life more organized. This is a great time for clearing out the clutter that’s stashed away. This is also a great time to market yourself to old and new customers. You may hear from old friends at the end of the month, and this will continue through September.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

With Venus, our planet of love and money, retrograde in your sign until mid-September, you are seriously rethinking your relationships. In positive relationships, this is a great time to renew those bonds. Difficult partnerships need to be resolved, one way or the other. Your sense of self-worth will be extremely important this month, and you won’t tolerate others treating you poorly. Finances are at the forefront through the end of September as you take a hard look at your resources and investments. Your career opportunities are still plentiful, even though it’s best to wait until late September to commit to any path. Your relationship energies are going through a big cleanse. You are overhauling the way you do relationships and setting your sights on more confident interactions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. Your psychic sensitivities are stronger than usual, and things that you normally ignore come to the forefront. The early part of the month is better for a retreat to connect with your spirit and explore your artistic side. In contrast to this energy, Mars (traveling through your sign this month) could cause you to be ready to act without waiting to make sure everyone is happy. This is a great time to restart exercise or health routines, market yourself, and avoid any BS in relationships. This can be a more confrontational time if you are having problems. If you are doing well, this is a great time for an adventure or project with your partners. Your ruler, Mercury, goes retrograde at the end of the month. This is the time to connect with your past.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Early August is a great time for connecting with old friends and colleagues. This is also an excellent time to get marketing help. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde until mid-September. With relationships, this is about making them stronger and weeding out problems. You may be reconsidering commitments you have made over the last five months. With finances, this is a good time to refinance existing debts. In late August, you are ready for some “me” time to step away from those social obligations you had earlier in the month. Improving your health regimen can be beneficial this month. Also at the end of the month, Mars, planet of action, self-protection, and impatience, enters your sign for the next 44 days, so you’ll have plenty of motivation in September.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Career is the primary focus this month with Venus retrograding in that area of your horoscope. You will be reconsidering the career path you have chosen. If it is not meeting your needs, you may be considering a different path altogether. This energy will get much stronger in October. You may feel that you need to do something this month, but that’s just a warm-up for October! This could be the time to switch careers, start your own company, or possibly retire. Friends and colleagues can be very supportive if you seek out their advice. Relationships should continue to be positive, even with Venus retrograde. This is definitely a better time to connect with old partners! You will be ready for some time alone in late August.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

A part of you wants to take off and travel in August, while another part of you knows you should take care of responsibilities. If you can do both, you will be a winner! Career is a big issue, and with Mercury going retrograde in your career area by mid-August, you will be dealing with old issues that you just can’t tolerate any more. For some, this can be the impetus to move forward into something you enjoy. For others, this is the time to step up and take on a leadership role. Older folks may be looking to retire or cut back on career demands. Relationships are doing OK, but you are looking for more commitment. If you are single, you are considering a permanent partnership. In existing partnerships, you are looking to renew the alliance. Best to wait until late September to take action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Finances have your attention this month as you look at investments and prepare for retirement. Debt can make you feel trapped and diminish your inner well-being. This month will bring those issues to a head. Another part of you is looking to step away for a retreat or extended travel. This will be especially strong from mid-August to late September. You may alter your schedule so you can have more time to yourself. Relationships are getting better because you are being more vocal about your needs and telling others about your boundaries. Your career energies increase at the end of the month, even with your need to have more personal time. Do what’s best for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Relationships, both business and personal, are the main themes this month. Venus is retrograde in your relationship sector. In good relationships, this is a time to reconnect. In difficult alliances, problems must be resolved or you won’t move forward. This time for review ends by mid-September. This review also activates your thoughts about moving and downsizing. You are looking to free yourself from existing demands where you live now, and you are also paying more attention to your finances and excessive spending. You are looking for a career option that is more interesting. This energy gets much stronger by October. Take your time—you don’t need to decide until then.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Boundaries and career choices are the focus this month. You are looking to really commit to a career, and not just a job. You may be considering going into business with someone as Venus, planet of collaboration, is retrograde—an excellent time to brainstorm about ideas and long-term plans. This is the time to consider plans, but not the time to put those ideas into action. The best time for that is in the third week of September. August is the time to take better care of yourself with health and exercise programs and by paying attention to your boundaries. Finances become more important at the end of the month. What are you doing with your money?

For more astro-insight, visit lillyroddyshow.com.