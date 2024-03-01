Eclipses, Equinox, and Another Retrograde

The important news this month is our first of two sets of eclipses. The Lunar Eclipse/Full Moon will be on March 25; the Solar Eclipse/New Moon will be on April 8. The sun enters Aries on the first day of spring, March 19, at 10:06 p.m. March is a busy month, and we can plan to get a lot done in the first two weeks. We get an early start as daylight savings time returns on Sunday the 10th. Good days this month are the 1st, 4th, 24th, and the 28th. Tense days this month are the 3rd, 9th, 17th, and the 21st. Friendships, compassion, and social equality are strong this month for all of us. The dreaded Mercury retrograde begins his influence on March 28. Get ready!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You balance your time between work and social obligation with your need for rest and retreat. Friends and work colleagues can be very helpful with any projects you are working on. You may even want to take on a leadership role with your business associates or within your community. You need to balance this with your need for self-care. You are looking into your future to find where you really want to be, instead of just what you can do. The latter part of the month is a very good time to act on your plans. You are looking to expand your resources and make better use of your time, attention, and money! This can be a good time to look for another position, maybe go back to school, or make your hobby profitable.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This month continues to be a big time of evaluation and change. There is a major focus on career this month. You may be looking to take a leadership position, start something on your own, or possibly retire. You are active and ready to make some moves! You are also re-evaluating your friendships and your participation in business and social groups. You are looking for greater support and a goal that you can participate in. You may also take on a leadership role in a business organization or get connected to a cause. You are more socially active in the first half of the month, but in the latter half you are ready for some rest and retreat. This is a very good time for reflection and to evaluate your plan of action. This continues to be a good time for investments or expanding your resource base.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Career energies are especially active this month and next month, as well. For some, this is the time to step up and take on a management position. For others, this is the time to consider doing something on your own. And for some of the older folks, this is a time to cut back and create a better home and work life. You are more visible than usual, and your actions and attitudes influence those around you. This is a good time for travel, supplementing your education, and working with global businesses. In the latter part of the month, you are more interested in social activity and strengthening connections with friends. You are also more open to exploring your spirituality. You are interested in developing a belief system that really represents you.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Your focus this month is on sharing your knowledge, working at freeing yourself from debt, and putting new energy into your career and social expectations. This is a very good time to seek more education to broaden what you already have. Or you may be the teacher who is developing classes to help others. With money, you are dealing with two things: part of you wants to rid yourself of the shackles of debt, and the other part wants to throw caution to the wind and do what you like. In the long run, the first choice is the best. In the latter part of the month, your career energies are very active. This is a great time to start something on your own, put new energy into your existing situation, or take on a management role at your current workplace. Continue working on improving your social network.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

This month continues to focus on romantic and business partnerships. On one level, this is an active time to revitalize your current partnerships to make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction. You are more willing to express your opinion and argue your position, if necessary. You have not been as patient over the last month, and this continues well into next month. You may want to increase your exercise and burn off some of your excess energy. If relationships are not going well, you will take a stand that change must occur, or your partnership may come to an end. There is a lot of focus on finances, resources, and debt this month. This is a better time for safe investments, refinancing to get rid of debt, and finding a way to make your services more attractive to customers and clients. You will want your work area clean and organized!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

Relationships are a major theme for you this month. Those in positive relationships are setting new goals and directions for growth and reestablishing those connections. Difficult partnerships have to find some resolution before the end of the month, when your patience will be extremely limited. This can also be a time to take your partnership to the next level. This applies to both romance and business. You are also being made more aware of your relationship patterns and what you can do to make that part of your life work better. The focus from last month on paying more attention to health and exercise patterns continues through most of this month. This is a great time to get rid of bad habits and start some healthy ones. Your work environment needs some improvements. Take your time and don’t rush your decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Your health and work habits are going through a huge time of re-evaluation. With work, you are wanting to improve your workspace with new equipment, better time management, and making your working conditions better—because it’s the right thing to do! With your health, this is a good month to have a checkup, visit the dentist, commit to a workout schedule, set better boundaries at work and with needy friends, and find more joy in what you do every day. In the latter half of the month, relationships begin to demand your focus and attention. And with Mercury going retrograde at the end of the month, this is a super time to remember why you got together in the first place. This is also true for close friends. If you are single, you are more confident about putting yourself out there. Fun is important this month!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Family changes and obligations are having an impact on your career. This theme has been developing since October 2023. Your family is expecting you to step in and get things organized. If you have aging parents, this can be a time when you have to monitor their care more closely. This can also be a time when new families are being started. This month is very good for taking a hobby or activity that you enjoy and turning it into something you do for profit. You find ways to have more fun and express your creativity, rather than trying to satisfy others. This is also a better time to be with your children or the people you take care of. In the latter part of the month, you are getting back into your routines and considering what new ideas you want to put into action. With Mercury retrograde at the end of the month, you have plenty of time to scrutinize your options before you choose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Home, family, and creating a stable base to operate from are the big topics this month. For some, this is a time to focus on house repair and possible relocation. One of the reasons for relocation is a better job and long-term security. Your family is also expecting you to be the adult in the room. There are some power struggles going on, and you will be the rational one. Home is a place of spiritual retreat for you, and when there is too much chaos there, it’s time to clean house. You are looking to upgrade your work situation. You may be getting new equipment or creating your own home office. In the latter part of the month, you are looking to step away from some of the demands on your time and put some fun back into your life. The end of the month is a great time to connect with old friends!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the month starts, you are in an organizing mood. You are re-evaluating the way you manage your time on a daily basis. Essentially, you are working on your personal calendar or agenda. As you eliminate the activities that no longer serve a purpose, you set a new agenda and make commitments to the more creative aspects in your life. You continue to re-evaluate your finances and investments. Getting rid of debt is a major goal for you. You may be increasing your fees or looking for a position that pays more. This can be a good time for refinancing and obtaining loans. This is just part of getting your life more organized and more manageable. In the latter half of the month, home and family take over your focus. And with Mercury retrograde at the end of the month, your attention will be focused there through mid-May. You will have time to consider all your options before you have to choose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This month continues to be a time of self-focus, self-improvement, and speaking out sooner when you are unhappy. This is a very good time for starting new projects, improving your health, starting a new relationship, looking for a better-paying position, and just feeling more self-confident. This is a better time to sell yourself, your ideas, your products, or your services. You re-evaluate your personal worth and set better personal boundaries. You are quicker to say no, instead of trying to be nice. You are more conscious of your finances this month, so you may be working on getting rid of debt or cutting back on spending. In the latter part of the month, you are putting more energy into daily chores and activities. The idea of moving or relocating continues to be strong through the rest of 2024.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This is the birthday cycle for all the mermaids and mermen. You are looking back at the past year and making determinations about what occurred and how you felt. This also is the time to set new personal New Year’s resolutions. You continue to be in a more serious mode this month and for the rest of this year. You set new personal boundaries that affect your relationships, your family responsibilities, and your career path. You feel older and are taking more time to really consider your choices. For some, this is a time to start your life. You are looking for stability in relationships so you can build a future. For the older folks, this can be a time of stepping back and doing more of what you like, instead of the social expectations you have lived with. You are wanting to live your dreams! In the latter half of the month, you consider what actions you will take to reach those goals that help you feel more in control.

