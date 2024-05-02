Mars Sparks Action

We are in an active month. Mercury finished its retrograde path in April, so now is the time to put your new plans and projects into action. Mars, the planet of action, survival, and protection, enters Aries for the next 39 days. This will really help bring in the spring and summer temperatures and keep us busy. The New Moon in Taurus on the 7th will help our focus on resources and feeling more stable. We are interested in the basics. The Full Moon on the 23rd is an extremely busy day. This is a better time for international business, travel, and exploring new areas of interest. The Sun begins the month in Taurus and enters Gemini on the 20th. Jupiter in Taurus enters Gemini on the 25th, where it will remain for the next year, making this a much busier time for the mutable signs of Gemini, Virgo, Sag, and Pisces.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

With your ruler, Mars, traveling through your sign this month, you are more than ready to get on with things. You may not be as patient, and your sleep may be more restless. Exercise can be an excellent way to use this energy. You are more aware of your health with Mars. This is a good time to consider joining a community group and connecting with friends more often. You are more adventurous this month, and you will want company. You are more interested in your finances and ways to eliminate debt from your life. This can be a very good time to try investing or adding to your savings. You may also be interested in expanding your education or pursuing a hobby this year. In the latter part of the month, you are more multi-faceted.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Happy Birthday to the Bulls and Cows! This is your personal new year when you reflect on the past year and consider the potential of this new year. The end of last month was a very intense time when your patience was at an all-time low, but now you are feeling more in control. Career is a big topic this month, and you have been looking for ways to have more freedom in your life. This can be a time when you start something on your own or step away from what you have been doing to explore your own interests. Tensions may rise midmonth, and you may feel you need to make some decisions. This also applies to relationships, either business or personal, that restrict you in any way. In the latter part of the month you are more at ease and more open about how you feel.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This is an important time for Gemini and the mutable signs in general. Jupiter, the planet of growth, travel, expansion, and legalities, enters the sign of Gemini, where it will remain for the next year. This is a time of opportunities for you in all areas of life. You are still working on career choices, and that will be accelerated as we enter June. This is the time to consider taking on a leadership role, doing something on your own, or redefining that part of your life completely. You will find this a great way to be seen and heard. Friends can be especially helpful and inspiring. They can bolster your self-confidence. Toward the end of the month, you are in a time of retreat, resting, and gathering your inner spirit. You will need personal space during this time. Make sure you keep your agenda light.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Your career and public life are still active and demanding. With career, this can be a great time to start a new project or take that leadership role you have been thinking and rethinking during the Mercury retrograde last month. It will be harder to control your temper this month. This energy could be put to better use through exercise and improved health programs. Your crabbiness is more visible. This is a more socially active time for you—a much better month to connect with friends, join groups, and find your tribe. In the latter part of the month, you are ready to find more time for rest and retreat. You may be working on a blog or podcast, or getting more involved with social media. You want to share your thoughts and ideas more and more with others.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Career, public reputation, and financial stability are the main topics for this month. For some time, you have been considering a total shift in your career direction, or letting go of what has been expected from you as a parent. This is also a good time to travel, take a class, or get away from routines. Relationships are going through major shifts as well. You and your partner may relocate, make your life simpler, or go your own way. You express your feelings and views about relationships in a much more open and direct way. If there are problems there, you want them to be dealt with. Even in successful partnerships, this is a time to renew goals. You will be more open and real in all your partnerships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

This continues to be a busy time. Relationships are going through a period of testing and setting new goals. You must respond to problems so you can move forward in the future. It is a good time of commitment since you are taking action with your eyes open. This is a creative time via blogging, podcasting, and TikToking. You have ideas to share. You may also want to take a class and expand your knowledge base. You continue to work on reducing your debt and freeing yourself. In the latter part of the month, your career becomes very active. You may be busier, looking for a new position, getting a promotion, starting something on your own, and taking a leadership position in the community.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As if relationships weren’t enough of an issue with Mercury retrograde last month, you will be looking for change and positive results this month or tempers will flare. If you are single, this is also a great time for putting yourself out there. Your self-confidence shows, and is magnetic. You are definitely looking for closer connections in existing partnerships and generating greater trust with friends. This is a very good month to explore investing and finding ways to reduce your debt. The idea of freeing yourself from this has been especially strong! In the latter part of the month, you are ready to step back and have some fun. This is a better time to travel, explore your genetics, or upgrade your education. The desire to learn and grow will be strong until June 2025.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Relationships take the lead this month. There has been a lot of activity in this area for the last couple of months, especially in April. You are now moving into a time of more stability, making choices, and not overthinking your decisions. This is a good time to take your partnership to the next level. And if you are single, this is a good time to meet new people! Exercise and health are going to be strong over the next month. The motivation to make positive changes in your daily routines will help you overcome the resistance to get started. Next month should be a good time for you economically. This will be a much better time for financing a home, car, or lakeside property. You are also more open to sharing deeper thoughts and feelings with your partner and good friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Health and work routines are the main topics as the month begins. You have been reworking your workspace to make it as comfortable as possible, and also upgrading your work station. Now is the time to put all those changes into practice. This continues to be a good time to improve your health by making positive changes in your eating patterns and reducing your stress at work. This is also a time when you are more attentive to your pets. You will want to make sure they are in good health, as well. In the latter part of the month, relationships take the spotlight. Your relationships will seem more enjoyable. If you are single, this is an excellent time to be out socially, and you will be more social, connecting with people who are open to a variety of topics. Home and family come up later in the month and will need your time and attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Although people and obligations are trying to keep you busy, you are looking for time to play and enjoy your life. This is a great time to spend with your children, reminding you how play is healthful. If you are more industrious, this is a great month to put your hobbies or a side gig into play. You can turn this into something that has a lot of potential for real money. You continue to work on getting your daily life in order so you don’t waste your time. You are more likely to say no and mean it. People see Capricorns as the ones who can get things done—that is why people always ask for your help. In the latter part of the month, you are back to routines. You will be making changes at work as you look for a more flexible schedule.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Aquarians are going through a time of major changes. Home and family are the big interests this month. You continue to make your home a more comfortable place, and you may be moving or downsizing. You are clearer about the direction you will take this month. Family can still be dealing with shifts in the power hierarchy, and they do expect you to participate. On a more personal level, you are shedding your old skin and letting go of a lot of the negativity that has haunted you for years. You are more direct in your communication, and your low tolerance will be especially strong this month. Toward the end of the month, you are ready to step back and take a breather. You will want more joy in your life and less focus on responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

The emphasis this month is on personal responsibility, boundaries, clarity about yourself, and exploring decisions about the future of your relationships and career. You are taking control of your life and paying more attention to the personal costs that your choices have, and you want to direct energy to the things that benefit you most. You are reviewing your sense of personal self-worth. You may increase your fees, expect a raise, or look elsewhere for someone who appreciates who you are. You are letting people know your intent. Toward the end of the month, you may be moving, remodeling, or experiencing a growing family. You may have more career options, but that may require a relocation. Do what’s best for you, and allow others to take care of themselves.

