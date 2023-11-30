A Mercury Retrograde for the Winter Solstice

The important news this month is Mercury going retrograde from December 8 through January 9, and that includes the shadow period. Mercury will have the strongest impact on Capricorns and Sagittarians. Overall, make your holiday plans early and have plans B and C ready! Mercury retrograde can create delays, especially with travel, deliveries, and mail. We should avoid buying electronic equipment, signing documents, and surgery. The Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, the first day of Capricorn and the beginning of the Winter Solstice. The holidays always make December busy. Good days this month are December 2, 5, 7, 9, 11, 18, 24, 25, and 29. Difficult days fall on the 3rd, 13th, 27th, and 28th. Be prepared to put your New Year’s resolutions into play after January 9, 2024.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As usual this time of year, you are in a good mood, ready to enjoy the holidays. This is a playful and creative time, a very good time to reconnect with friends, to work on your social media presentation, and to continue to explore ways to enlarge your resource base. You are looking for ways to use your unique talents and connect more to your passion. You will want to keep your holiday plans manageable. Your career area is more active toward the end of the month. Though you are still considering major changes, it’s best to wait until after January 9 before putting those plans into action.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This month you are getting more intimate with your partner or someone very close to you. You are looking for more trust and the ability to be less reserved. You continue in a positive time for life opportunities through the end of April next year. You are looking for different career prospects, and there can be changes in the works that may make you want to strike out on a different path. In the latter half of the month, you are more ready to sit back and enjoy the holidays. Relationships continue to be positive in both your business and personal life. You may also be taking more of a leadership role in your community or in your business. This will ultimately help you in your career.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Relationships are the big topic this month. With Mercury retrograding in your relationship sector, you will be rethinking partnerships. You may be hearing from friends and lovers from your past. In good relationships, this is a time to revive those energies. In difficult partnerships, this is a time to deal with the problems before you can move forward. People generally may feel more aggressive or selfish, and your tolerance will be very low. When you are shopping, make sure you pay attention to your surroundings. Your career drive is being reactivated. You are looking for a leadership role, possibly starting something on your own, or if you are older, you are looking to cut back on your work schedule. In the latter part of the month, you are focusing on improving your finances and debt.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This time of the year, you are examining your work routines, paying more attention to your health, and generally getting your home and workspace in order. You are ready to take charge and won’t tolerate coworkers’ bad attitudes. Work boundaries are especially important this month. You do have other interests, and if you don’t create the time and space for them, you won’t do them! Mercury retrograde in your relationship sector can mean connecting with people from the past and resolving past difficulties. In positive partnerships, this is a time to reconnect; in difficult relationships, this is a time to face the music!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

The holidays are usually a fun and playful time for you. You are ready to be creative, connect with family, and enjoy your children. This is a good time to take a hobby and turn it into something more significant. You are better at doing things you like and connecting to activities that give life meaning. Career activity remains strong and positive, and there are big changes coming. If you are older, you may be looking to cut back and have more home/work balance in your life. On a personal level, you are reviewing the way you function in your relationships and moving toward being more direct. This can be a real test for all your partnerships, friendships, and work relationships. Take the lead and make your relationships better and more responsive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

This time of the year, your home and family sector are always active, and this month there is even more than usual. Your home could be the activity central location for the holidays. You are also working on making your home a more comfortable place by addressing any problems. Your ruler, Mercury, will be retrograde by the 8th. This is the time for you to give attention to past clutter and communication problems, as you connect with people from your past. In the latter part of the month, you are more creative and want to engage in more fun activities rather than the same old things. You are taking a hard look at yourself this year! You are working on having better boundaries and focusing your energy on making your efforts a success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You are in a good mood at this time of the year. You are running errands, juggling all kinds of activity, and sharing your ideas and views with those around you. You may not have much of a filter this month. Watch your driving, as you will be impatient with the traffic and you may act more rashly. In the latter part of the month, you are ready to make your home more comfortable. You may be doing home repairs or stepping into a leadership role in the family. Health continues to be an important focal point. This is a great month to improve your health with better eating and exercise. You are also developing better boundaries with your work responsibilities and your coworkers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Finances, personal resources, acquired debt, and self-worth are all important topics this month. You are more impulsive with spending this year during the holidays. You have generally been conservative with spending and intend to continue that pattern. You are just wanting more freedom on that front. Relationship energies are still positive, even if you are single. The potential for meeting someone new is still strong through May of 2024. In the latter part of the month, you are wanting to manage your daily activities better. You will want some structure there. This can be a better time for writing, improving your social-media presence, and having clear communications with your siblings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

This is your personal yearly cycle when you review what you did this past year and make new plans. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, you will take an even deeper dive on reviewing your past. It will be better to wait until after January 9 before you put any of your ideas into play. You are very energized this month as Mars, planet of action, self-protection, anger, and intuitive response, travels through your sign. You will have a lot of extra energy, and you will need some outlet for this! This can be a great time to restart an exercise program, reconsider starting your own business, or doing what you like instead of what is expected. You will not be very patient, and it may be harder to sleep. Look for positive ways to use this extra energy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the month opens, you are in a time of rest and retreat. You are more sensitive at this time of the year and may need more personal time, despite holiday expectations. Choose your company very carefully in the earlier part of the month. After the Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, you will be more in sync with the holidays. Mercury will be retrograde in your sign, which will trigger rethinking a lot of life. This is a good time to organize your files, clean out the pantry, take care of projects you have been avoiding, and connect with people from your past. Toward the end of the month, you will feel more in control and can manage your time better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Friends, family, and colleagues are all more active during this holiday season. You may have more energy to be around people, and you’re generally more social. This can be a great time to reconnect with friends from the past, especially with Mercury retrograde in your sign. In a work scenario, this is a good time to step up and take a leadership role in your career. You have been and continue to be looking for something that really connects to your passion. You continue to let go of the past and clean out unnecessary remnants. There are some big shifts in your family and a change in the family hierarchy. At the end of the month, you are ready for some down time. You need some time to regroup!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

With Mercury retrograde in your career sector, you are thinking about your future this month. If you are unhappy, it will really begin to show. On the other hand, if you are happy, you may be looking to take on a management role or even start your own business. You are working on personal goals, relationship boundaries, and not just saying “yes” to people asking for help. This is a great time to improve your health by committing to a regimen. You can also be harsh in your judgment of yourself if you haven’t achieved your goals. Take care to be kind to yourself. In the latter part of the month, you are connecting with old friends and enjoying more social activity. Put your New Year’s resolutions into action after January 9.

For more info, visit lillyroddyshow.com.