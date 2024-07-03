Major Planetary Movements

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This is going to be a busy and hot summer with lots of planetary activity to keep us awake! Mercury will be going retrograde at the end of the month. Plan ahead and get your projects started before then. Time to focus on projects that we need to accomplish this year.

Good days to get things done are the 2nd, 5th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 18th, and the 25th. More intense days are the 3rd, 12th, 15th, 20th, and the 21st (which is a doozy of a day). The 20th and 21st could have lots of demands that split our focus.

The New Moon in Cancer on the 5th helps us to determine what makes us comfortable. The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 21st will only add extra energy to that high-powered day!

The sun travels through Cancer as the month begins and enters Leo on the morning of the 22nd. Mercury will be going retrograde in Virgo, the sign of details, at the end of the month.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Home and family are the main interests this month. You will want to make your home a more comfortable place, and you may be considering moving or remodeling. The notion of the ideal family is being emphasized. You may feel drawn to connect with family members. This is a very good month to pay attention to your finances. You will feel motivated to improve your resources through investments or asking for a raise. This can also be a time when you are spending money on necessities. You are needing more retreat and quiet time in your life. Your day-to-day life is very busy and will be even busier after the 21st. You will need to make sure you balance your responsibilities with taking care of yourself. At the end of the month, you will want to connect more with your children and have some fun!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Your busy and active month continues through the 21st. This is a very good month for starting new projects, taking better care of yourself, sharing more time with your partner, and pushing past your comfort zone. There continues to be major shifts in your career and its direction. You may be feeling a sense of completion and rethinking your options. You may feel a need to go in a different direction. You are also working on how to improve your self-worth and sense of personal value. You may be doing this through continuing education or focusing on an interest that really connects to your passion. Home and family take a strong spotlight at the end of the month, along with Mercury going retrograde there! You may want to rethink where you are living and how close you are to your family. You will be ready to make a decision in September.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Jupiter—planet of expansion, travel, and education—has entered your sign for the next year. This is a 12-year cycle and often represents a time of growth. This can be an excellent time for career moves and continuing education. Finances are a big topic as the month begins. You may be looking at investing and creating a budget, with a focus on getting rid of debt. You are continuing to review your career direction, even if you are the stay-at-home-parent. You are expecting others to take on their responsibilities and not dump them on you. Near the end of the month, your ruler, Mercury, goes retrograde. Make sure you have all your projects started before that time. Your energy levels will be higher at the end of the month. Find some positive outlets for this extra boost of energy! This may be a better time for health and exercise programs, and this energy may express itself as a shorter temper.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Happy Birthday to you Moon Kids! This is your personal yearly cycle of review and renew as you look back and look forward. This is the best month to put your focus on yourself and your needs. You tend to always worry about others and want to help them manage their emotions, even if they don’t ask for help. You are in a creative time that is good for writing, teaching, and expanding your presence on social media. This is a good time to connect with friends and expand your social presence. You may also feel more “group oriented” and want to make your community a better place. In the latter part of the month, you are paying much more attention to your finances and resources. You are wanting to free yourself of debt and monetary obligations. You are more orderly at the end of the month.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

As the month opens, you are in a time of rest and retreat. You are more sensitive to your environment and may want to avoid demanding people or hectic places. This is a very good month to explore your spirituality and open yourself up to connect with the universe. You are more interested in the bigger picture of why we are here and what our true purpose is. Career and social obligations remain strong through this period, even with your need to retreat. This is not a very patient month for you. You may need to find a positive way to release the extra tension you are feeling through exercise or meditation. You are more vocal with your opinions. The 20th through the 23rd could be a very intense time. You are much more direct during this time, and you may want to keep that time period open so you can be more flexible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

There is a lot of positive energy in your career sector. You may be looking for a raise, a promotion, and attracting extra attention to what you do. This aspect helps to magnetize your personality and draws people to you. You are also needing more time to yourself, and this can generate some tension as you try to make the best decisions about how to use your time. You are also feeling that you want to connect with your friends and colleagues, but at your own pace. With the extra boost of Mercury, your ruler, going retrograde at the end of the month, you need to set your plans into action now. At the end of the month, you can take a step back and make sure that what you are doing is working. Toward the end of the month, you will need more rest and relaxation. Pace yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Career activity and social obligations are very strong this month. This is a very good time to take a leadership role at work or in your role as a parent. It’s your time to be in charge! You continue to work on reducing your debt through the beginning of next year. This is a very good year for travel, working with international businesses, and expanding your presence on social media. You will initially be doing this for a creative outlet and possible financial rewards later. As this is a social month, you are connecting with friends and people of similar interests. As Mercury will be going retrograde in your sign at the end of the month, you will be hearing from people from your past. Activity levels slow down at the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is a busy time for you. You are in a creative mode that’s good for writing or podcasting. This is also a better time to take classes or be the teacher. Relationships may be challenging, and you may feel that you need something to refresh the partnership. For difficult partnerships, this can be a time to draw a line in the sand. For positive relationships, this is a great time for renewal and setting new goals to achieve. For you single folk, this is a much better month for meeting new people! You are more direct and don’t want to waste your time. Your temper continues to be shorter than usual. You are still working to improve your health through major changes. In the latter part of the month, your career sector begins to take the spotlight. Mercury will be retrograde in your career sector and you will be rethinking your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You are busy with relationships, travel, and opening up your world to new adventures and new friends. Your partnership sector is very busy this month. If you are single, this is a great time to meet new people. If you are involved, this is a better time for all partnerships and a great time for renewals! Home and family responsibilities are still demanding your time and attention; you have taken the lead and are getting the job done. Normally, you are very flexible and adaptable, but you are putting up better boundaries during this time so others don’t take advantage of you, even accidentally. This can also be a time of home remodeling, downsizing, or even relocating. You are wanting to make your home and emotional base more solid and dependable. Mercury goes retrograde in your career sector. This is the time to go back and take care of things you missed!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Relationships are the main topic this month. This is a great time to renew those bonds and create more special times for your partner and your relationship. If you are single, this is a better time to connect with others who may be potential new partners. You are reviewing how you use your time this month. You want to have more control of your daily activities. You are doing this so that you can make the most of your day and not waste time waiting. This is a great time to improve your office surroundings, equipment, or make your home office more of a real office. You have more views about what will make things work better, and you are not shy about expressing them. You are wanting more personal time to play and escape your stresses. This is a good time to connect with your children or just be more playful yourself!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Life continues to change with Pluto, the planet of personal transformation, having entered your sign early this year. It represents a release of toxic past events and stepping onto the next level. This is having the strongest impact on those of you born in the earliest days of the sign. On a more personal level, you are paying more attention to your health and how your work routines impact your body and well-being. This is a great time to improve your work environment and make your workspace feel more homey and comfy! And even in your home, you are looking to make improvements and rid yourself of perennial problems. Family can be quite edgy and volatile. Tempers are short and everyone can want to have their own way. That tension eases after the 23rd. The weekend of the 20th through 23rd can be a very tense time. Keep your plans flexible on that weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Home and family are big topics this month. This can be a great time for family reunions, moving, or doing more traveling. You are wanting more wide-open spaces in your life, lighter colors, and more windows! You are in a more creative and playful time. This can be a great time to be with your kids or for you to be more kid-like. You have been very serious since the beginning of the year, focusing on what needs to be done, stepping up and taking charge, and setting better personal standards and boundaries. At a deeper level, you are reviewing your views of spirituality and religiosity. You may be shifting belief systems or finding a lot of holes in your current system. You eliminate some activities that take up your time but don’t give you much in return. You are very direct about that and how you feel about it. You get back into your routines by the end of the month.

For more info, visit lillyroddyshow.com.