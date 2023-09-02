Prepare to Move Forward

We are still in the Mercury and Venus retrograde until the 19th, so we’ll begin to improve by midmonth. But we aren’t out of the weeds until closer to the end of the month, when Mercury and Venus are moving at their normal speeds.

The sun enters Libra, the Autumnal Equinox, on the 23rd. Mercury remains in Virgo, Venus in Leo, Mars in Libra, Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, Saturn in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn. Our New Moon is on the 14th in Virgo. The Full Moon is on the 29th in Aries, when we are ready to tackle some new and exciting projects.

Good days this month are September 4, 8, 21, 25, and 30. Difficult days are September 1, 3, 15, 19, 24, and 29.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You begin the month by working on getting your routines and life back into some sort of order. The first half of the month is best for cleaning out and getting everything back in place. You are also more motivated to improve diet or exercise patterns. Later in the month, your relationship energies are very active. Mars, your ruler, is in Libra, your opposite sign. This should be a time to put some positive energy into your partnerships. If you aren’t getting enough attention, you may generate some problems to bring both of you closer together. Some of you are still wondering if you are on the right career path or not. That should be resolved later this year.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

The cows and bulls are in a more creative time as the month begins. You are working on making your life more fun and enjoyable. As soon as your ruler, Venus, goes direct on the 19th, it is time to move forward. This is an excellent time to consider a new position at work or start something on your own. You continue to look for things that excite your passion and reduce the daily drudgery. Later in the month, you are more aware of your work and health conditions. This can be an excellent time to visit the doctor and improve your diet. At work, you are more short-tempered and may have a more difficult time dealing with others. Home is a great place for escape this month. You are making your nest much more comfortable.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Home, family, career, and security are the main topics for you this month. You have been working to make your home a more comfortable place with your ruler, Mercury, in Virgo retrograde. You will also be spending more time with family and close friends. And if the heat doesn’t kill you, this is a good time to have a party at your house! Later in the month, you are exploring hobbies and spending more time with your children. You are definitely looking for some creative outlets. Children could be more independent and unruly over the next month and a half. Career continues to be very strong as you explore ways to move forward, take on a new position, start something on your own or, if you are older, cutting back on work and having more fun.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Your daily activities are keeping you busy, so you may have a hard time keeping up. This is a good time to improve old habit patterns. You are more talkative than usual, so this can be a better time for writing, podcasting, taking or teaching a class, and reviewing your social-media content for needed revisions. By the middle of the month, you are more focused on home and family. After the 19th is a very good time for home improvement, moving, or spending more time with your family. You have also been focused on finances with Venus retrograde, perhaps taking care of old debts or incorrect billings. After the 19th is the time to put your new ideas about improved finances into action. You are not very patient this month, so find some positive ways to direct this energy!

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

The focus this month continues to be on you, your relationships, and what you value the most. With primary relationships, you have been reviewing what works and what doesn’t. You have been working on improving communications and renewing your connections. If that hasn’t been working, you may be ready to move on. You are also exploring new ways to expand your resources, get rid of services you no longer need, and work on a budget. As the month opens, you are more vocal about your needs and you are better at communicating. This continues to be an improved time for career. You are looking for more freedom, more choices, and less connection to the grid.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

This is your yearly cycle when the sun returns to Virgo—normally a time of reassessment and setting new goals. This has been even stronger with Mercury retrograde in your sign until the 19th. You have been more than ready to move forward. Long-term planning and relationship goals are now more important. With partnerships, this is a time to make sure you’re on the same page. This is a better time for negotiations, which can help positive relationships to move forward. In difficult partnerships, you won’t move forward without resolving the issues. You are exploring ways to be more efficient at work. Money and resources are on the menu after midmonth. You can be more impulsive with your spending!

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

September offers you periods for rest and retreat from your obligations and responsibilities. You are more interested in the bigger questions of why we are here and what is our purpose. You will be more focused on yourself and your relationships. Mars, planet of self-protection and anger, is visiting your sign for the next 40 days or so. Mars makes you take life more personally, and become less patient. This can be a great time to start a health program. By the middle of the month, you are ready to step forward as you continue to work on getting rid of debt and giving yourself more freedom.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You have been reconnecting with friends and family, and that trend continues this month and through the end of the year. This is also a more creative time for you. You have been reviewing career choices and getting ready to put your new ideas into action after the 19th. Some of you have been trying to figure out how to make your hobby a side gig. Relationships continue to be positive. If you are single, this is a great time to meet new potentials. In existing partnerships, you are looking to bring new fun and energy into your relationships. Travel continues to look good for your sign. Later in the month, you are ready to take a break for some alone time as your psychic sensitivities increase. Self-care becomes more important.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Career and work responsibilities continue to be very strong as you reorganize and take a step back to evaluate. By the middle of the month, you will be ready to move forward and put new ideas into play. Your social calendar improves. This is also a better time to market your services or products. People are more receptive to your advice. Home and family are requiring some of your time. You may be considering relocating, moving, downsizing, and becoming more involved with the family. For you older folks, this can be a time of retirement and cutting back. You are definitely making changes in your work and health routines. You are ready to be free of things that hold you back. You expect your partner to be more responsible, but it would help if you let them know that!

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is going to be a busy month as you enter a time of expanding your knowledge base. You may be sharing your insights more on social media in order to get your name out there. Late September is an excellent time for starting a podcast, teaching a class, and connecting more with the global community. Your career energies are very strong, so you might want to take on a leadership role, look for a promotion, or start something on your own. You won’t be very patient this month, so try to distance yourself from people who get in your way. Connecting with friends and colleagues can be very fruitful this month!

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

The waves of change continue to shift your home and your family connections. If you are younger, you are looking for ways to establish a home as your personal foundation. If you are older, you may want to step away from past obligations and downsize, remodel, or possibly move. This can also be a time when family roles are changing, and you may need to step up. Partnerships slowly become easier after the 19th. You are more comfortable moving forward as you work to free yourself from debt and the fears that have held you back. By the end of the month, you are in a more creative and free time when you could further your education, market yourself on social media, or work with international businesses.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You continue to feel a need to take more responsibility for your choices. You are watching your boundaries and avoiding people you have no use for. Personal relationships have been unsettled, and will continue that way until after the 19th. You are trying to determine if some relationships are worth the effort. Renew the ones you find beneficial, and move on from the others. Your desire to be more secure remains strong. For you older folks, this can be a time of retirement. Younger ones will consider becoming more of a leader at work or in the community. You may even want to start something on your own. You want to have more freedom to do just the things that matter.

