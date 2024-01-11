Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 11 – 15

46 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, January 11

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12

Opening Reception for Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Be the first to experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. 6 p.m.

Film: Monster (Kaibutsu)

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a complex drama about a mother who discovers that a teacher’s bullying is behind her young son’s sudden strange behavior. The film, in Japanese with English subtitles, was awarded Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. 1001 Bissonnet St. 7 p.m.

Mean Girls Trivia at Frost Town Brewing

Are you as excited for Mean Girls the Musical as we are? Test your knowledge of the Mean Girls cinematic universe with a free-to-play trivia night at Frost Town Brewing’s taproom. Kid, family, and pet friendly. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony

The Houston Symphony presents Mendelssohn’s joyful and invigorating Scottish Symphony. The concert also features Houston Symphony Concertmaster Yoonshin Song performing Bartók’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. Friday and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m.

Drag Queen Game Show at Rich’s Houston

Drag Queen Game Show hosted by Dessie Love Blake at Rich’s Houston. Grab your friends and come try Houston’s zaniest interactive dinner show! 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Mix–Match: A Mixed Arts Festival

Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston presents Mix–Match, featuring performances by more than 30 local arts organizations. Headlining the closing reception is OutSmart favorite Christina Wells. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This Way: A Houston Group Show

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents THIS WAY: A Houston Group Show, showcasing new work from Black artists who are invited to examine innovative ways of participating in the storytelling of their legacy and heritage of Houston Freedmen’s Town. Free admission. 5216 Montrose Blvd. Through March 24.

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons

Michael’s Outpost presents Eye Cons, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation show, hosted by Hu’NEE B. Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Rodeo Kickoff at Neon Boots

Neon Boots kicks off Rodeo season with an evening of live music from the Rodeo Disco Band, free rides on the mechanical bull, and a free photo booth. 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 14

Misfits Houston Check Presentation

Misfits Houston will present the proceeds from their GLUE Weekend fundraiser to Tony’s Place, a resource center and community space focusing on LGBTQ youth who are in need of help with safe housing, queer health services, educational support, and more. KIKI Houston. 11 a.m.

PFLAG Houston General Meeting

In anticipation of International Holocaust Remembrance Day later this month, Houston PFLAG’s January general meeting will feature Amy Frake, Associate Director of Education at Holocaust Museum Houston. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 2 p.m.

Pearl Indoor Market at Side Peace

Pearl Bar‘s weekly indoor market returns, with no vendor fees in January. Pearl Side Peace, 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Booty’s MLK Weekend Party at South Beach

Come out to South Beach Houston as Bootyjuice brings you his first Sunday Funday Party of the year. No cover before 10, with happy hour until 11 and drin specials all night long. 810 PacificSt. 9 p.m.

Monday, January 15

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Holocaust Museum Houston

Normally closed on Mondays, Holocaust Museum Houston‘s galleries will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission presented by H-E-B. On this annual commemoration, HMH remembers and honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership. 5401 Caroline St. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

46th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade & Festival

Black Heritage Society’s 46th edition of the original Downtown parade will be led by City of Houston dignitaries, marching bands, floats, peaceful marches and more. The procession begins at Lamar and Smith Streets. 10 a.m.

30th Annual MLK Grande Parade

The 30th annual MLK Grande Parade features more than 100 culturally diverse performance groups from across the nation coming together to showcase their talents and spread the message of peace, justice, and love. Midtown Houston, San Jacinto at Elgin. 10 a.m.

MLK Day of Service at Grace Place

Volunteer with Grace Place for a Day of Service in recognition of MLK Day! Beautify the space serving vulnerable homeless youth of all sexualities and gender identities by helping organize Tracey’s Closet, sort donations, do light repairs, and other needs. Two volunteer shifts are available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1 – 3 p.m. Children under 16 are welcome to volunteer with the supervision of their parent/guardian. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.