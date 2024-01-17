Misfits Houston Presents Beneficiary Check

Misfits Houston presented a check for $8000 to Tony’s Place, the beneficiary of their annual GLUE Weekend. The presentation took place during a special event at KIKI Houston, with Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin and Bunnies on the Bayou president Jacques Bourgeois as featured speakers.

Tony’s Place provides basic services and resource referrals to youth up to age 25 who are experiencing homelessness or are unstably housed, with a special focus on the unique needs of LGBTQ youth.

Misfits Houston is a social, not-for-profit, levi/leather club located in Houston, Texas.