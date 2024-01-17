Photos

John Ross Palmer Happy Hour

January 5, 2024

A happy hour was held at John Ross Palmer Art celebrating his selection as Artist of the Year by Points of Light.

John Ross Palmer is a contemporary American abstract artist based in Houston.

Points of Light is an international nonprofit that works to support volunteerism in the world. The organization has approximately 250 affiliates in 22 countries and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and companies dedicated to volunteer service around the world.

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
