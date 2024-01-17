Photos
John Ross Palmer Happy Hour
January 5, 2024
A happy hour was held at John Ross Palmer Art celebrating his selection as Artist of the Year by Points of Light.
John Ross Palmer is a contemporary American abstract artist based in Houston.
Points of Light is an international nonprofit that works to support volunteerism in the world. The organization has approximately 250 affiliates in 22 countries and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and companies dedicated to volunteer service around the world.
