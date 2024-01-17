Bunnies on the Bayou Presents “Snow Bunnies”

Bunnies on the Bayou hosted their first fundraiser of 2024, “Snow Bunnies,” at Crocker Bar, featuring DJ Standman.

Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Houston that aims to improve the quality of life and promote education and awareness of human rights for individuals in the LGBTQ community. The group raises funds through social events throughout the year, culminating in an annual outdoor festival on Easter Sunday that is the largest LGBTQ fundraising festival in Texas.