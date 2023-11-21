Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving Edition

Wednesday, November 22

Aqua World Tour

The Danish-Norwegian bubblegum pop group behind the ’90s mega-hit “Barbie Girl” are back, celebrating 25 years of life in plastic. House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 23

74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Located in the heart of Downtown Houston, this event is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. Each year, several hundred thousand Houstonians line the streets to cheer on participants. The parade will traverse over 20 city blocks and will feature elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries. 9 a.m.

Thanksgiving Dinner at JR’s

Join the owners, managers, and staff of JR’s and South Beach Houston for a complimentary Thanksgiving Day dinner including turkey or ham and all the trimmings. If you can’t make it for dinner, you’re invited to pop in for complimentary dessert and coffee. 808 Pacific St. 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Potluck at Barcode

Everyone is welcome at Barcode Houston’s Thanksgiving potluck. Bring your favorite Thanksgiving dish to share. Turkey and dressing will be provided. 817 Fairview St. 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Room

Head to the Room Bar in Spring for a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings, followed by “Turkeyoke” from 9 p.m. til closing. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring. Dinner starts at 6 p.m.

Friday, November 24

Celtic Christmas

The Texas Renaissance Festival celebrates its closing weekend. Father Christmas, Mother Christmas, and all the Christmas elves welcome children of all ages to the final three-day celebration of the coming Yuletide season. 21778 Farm to Market 1774 Todd Mission, TX 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is an activities and lunch program. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better who reside in Harris County are eligible to participate in the lunch program. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St. 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Houston Ballet: The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents the beloved holiday classic, choreographed by Stanton Welch to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Through December 27. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.

Saturday, November 25

Discovery Green: Flea by Night

Treasure hunt for one-of-a-kind vintage, handmade, recycled, and local goods, and enjoy food trucks as well as “A Happy Houston Holiday” musical performance on Avenida Plaza. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St. 6 – 10pm.

Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

“I Will Survive” — Diva Legends

From the sweet refrains of Alicia Keys to the earth-shaking vocals of Whitney Houston, LaKisha Jones and Nova Payton join the Houston Symphony as they channel the charisma and charm of some of the greatest legends of disco, pop, and R&B. Stick around for an after-party immediately following the Saturday evening performance. Dance the night away as you sip specialty cocktails, enjoy free swag, and mingle with Houston Symphony musicians. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Main Street Theater: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Main Street Theater presents the final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, which follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. Main Street Theater – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. 3 p.m.

Pride Market at Pearl Bar Side Peace

Make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be tarot readings and a food truck on site. 4216 Washington Ave. 3–8 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.