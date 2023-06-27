Houston Pride presents The 45th Annual Pride Parade

Hundreds of thousands of revelers braved the heat to celebrate the 45th annual Pride Parade in downtown Houston. In a fitting demonstration of this year’s theme, “All We Need is Love,” nearly 200 parade entries marched along the 14-block route, encompassing a mix of corporate groups, faith-based organizations, non-profits, and elected officials. In addition to the Pride Houston Grand Marshals, others marching included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and even basketball great Dennis Rodman made an appearance, looking festive in a plaid miniskirt.

Since their first parade in 1979, Pride Houston has grown to become the largest Pride event in Texas and the Southwest. The parade also ranks as the second-largest event of any kind in Houston, after RodeoHouston.