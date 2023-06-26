Grace Place’s 2nd Annual Big Queer Quiz

66 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Grace Place, a Houston based non-profit whose mission is to empower youth and young adults of all gender identities and sexualities who are experiencing homelessness, celebrated Pride Month with the 2nd Annual Big Queer Quiz on June 23. The Pride-themed trivia event, which took place at Houston Cider Co. (1125 W Cavalcade St, Houston, TX 77009), was emceed by local actor and TV/radio personality Amir Diamond, broke fundraising records, offered mouthwatering bites from Kindred Kitchen, and featured delicious ciders for purchase. Guests also enjoyed an exciting raffle consisting of Astros and concert tickets, apparel, dining experiences, and more.

Trivia teams gathered to put their LGBTQ+ history knowledge to the test in hopes of taking home the first place prize. The event raised just over $2,500, which will be used to purchase an industrial ice machine to help keep Grace Place youth cool in the hot summer months. A staggering 130 individuals registered to compete, including members from the event’s community partners FrontRunners Houston, Houston Gaymers, Houston Queer Climbers, The Normal Anomaly, and Organizacion Latina Trans in Texas.

“When we hosted this event last year, we were blown away by the turnout. This year, we saw attendance nearly double and the support for our youth experiencing homelessness is beyond incredible,” says Courtney Sellers, Grace Place Executive Director. “We were able to kick off our annual campaign, which is centered around keeping our youth cool, at this event and the funds raised tonight will go toward buying a much-needed ice machine to keep youth cool, refreshed, and allow them to focus on enjoying life.”

Photos by Hailie Durrett