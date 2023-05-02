An Active, Intense Month

We start this month with Mercury in retrograde until May 19. This is always a good time to reorganize, clear out, and restart your health programs. It’s best to delay starting new things during a Mercury retrograde. The lunar eclipse on May 5 will illuminate the deeper aspects of ourselves, particularly with the fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Good days this month are May 12, 13, 18, 19, 22, and 26. Days with extra tension are May 1, 4, 5, 7, 14, 20, 21, 23, and the 28th. May 4, 5, and 14 are particularly tense!

This is an especially active month, with the sun traveling through Taurus until the 21st when she enters Gemini. Mercury remains in Taurus, and Venus starts the month in Gemini but enters Cancer on the 7th.

Mars continues his travel through Cancer, but changes to Leo on the 20th. Jupiter leaves Aries and enters Taurus for the next year on the 16th.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This month, you are focused on self-worth and self-improvement. You are paying more attention to your finances and how to improve your resource base. With Mercury retrograde, you could be exploring skills or assets that you may not have used in a while. Home and family also hold your interest this month. Tensions may increase, and people may have a harder time getting along. This can also be a good time for those home repairs you’ve been putting off. Personal relationships take on deeper meaning this month, and you’ll be looking for more trust and connection with those closest to you. This can help positive relationships move forward, while difficult partnerships could have fault lines exposed so they can be addressed. This is very strong on the 5th and 14th. Your mood improves after the 19th.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is an active year for the Taureans. Positive opportunities should improve after the 16th as Jupiter (planet of travel, improved social connections, and better attitudes) begins traveling through your sign for the next year. This month is especially intense, and you may be short on patience. Mercury retrograde continues in your sign until the 19th. Take action on unfinished projects and things you have been putting off. Mercury retrograde is also a great time to connect with old friends. You may need more space and fewer demands on your time on the 8th, 9th, and 10th. You may be thinking outside the box and looking for work that allows for more self-expression. Family matters need attention toward the end of the month.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This is a very introspective month for you, so try to take a break from the expectations of work. You are in a more sensitive mood, and negative elements will have a greater impact on you. This is a time to gather your internal forces as you explore more of “the big questions” and try to connect with your life’s purpose. This may continue for the whole year, but this month is especially intense. You will feel more active and more grounded when the sun enters Gemini on the 21st. Your career energies are very strong this year. You may be looking to take on a leadership role, start something on your own or, if you are older, cut back on career demands. You are going to make things happen in this area of your life.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Career opportunities are still active for you this month. This energy shifts to working more with socially conscious groups and friends after the 16th. You will want to expand your connections and outreach. You are questioning the concept of community, and where you fit it. This can be a good month to market your skills and services. You are still very active and have a lot of energy through mid-May. This is an excellent month to improve exercise and eating habits. You are not very patient with yourself or others. Your magnetism increases after the 7th, which improves your relationships with everyone. You will want some time to yourself later in May, in spite of your busy schedule!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

The heaviest activity is in your career and personal-responsibility sector this month. With Mercury retrograde there, you are rethinking your business commitments and goals, and possibly wanting to redefine what you do. You have been wanting to change things around for a while, and your career sector will be a lot more positive after the 16th. After the 19th, you may be deciding to start something on your own or take on more of a leadership role. You are being more real and direct in all your relationships and interactions. Relationship activity picks up after the 21st. If you are single, this is a good time to meet new people. If you are involved, this is a great time to renew your bonds. In difficult relationships, this is a time to confront problems and come up with a solution! This is a busy time, so be careful not to overload your schedule.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

You are in a mentally active time of being exposed to new ideas and gaining a better perspective on life. This month can be good for improving your presence on social media, expanding your outreach to clients and colleagues, or working on your novel. You are in a new cycle of relationship energy. You are improving boundaries and expectations while setting new goals for your partnerships, both

business and personal. In difficult partnerships, you will want some real change or you may be moving on. This is also a very good time for commitment. With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde until the 19th, wait until after that time to start new projects. By the end of the month you’re on a more career-directed path.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As your relationship energy remains positive, you are looking for a deeper connection and a greater level of trust with your partner—looking behind the mask of politeness toward a more honest relationship. On a personal level, this can also be a time to look more deeply into your own psyche. You want to know yourself better, and understand the hidden motives behind your actions and choices. You will also be looking at improving both your diet and your finances (which may be related to improving self-worth and inner confidence). Your career area remains very active through the end of the month. You are more open and expressive at your workplace, so your impatience may show. After the 19th is a better time to look for a new position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is a big relationship month for you, and several things can be happening at the same time. You are more open to the idea of relationships and commitments. At the same time, the Mercury retrograde helps you rethink your past history of partnerships. You are looking for a partnership that provides real commitment and yet doesn’t overtake your personal identity. You may be moving forward on a new commitment or revamping one that you have while setting new goals and directions. Both your personal and business partners will need to either step up or step away. Career and personal-responsibility energy picks up after the 21st. You will be feeling more confident and ready to take action. Family dynamics are shifting as younger people take the helm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

This month, your focus is on how well your work functions and how well you take care of yourself. This is an excellent month to revive your health and exercise programs. You may be replacing outdated systems at work as you get into reorganizing mode. You are taking care of projects you have put to the side. Home and family are going through generational shifts. This can be a time when younger people take on more responsibility. You may also need some home repairs, or you may be considering relocating. You want to downsize your home and career responsibilities to make better use of your time. Relationships become more of the focus in late May.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are going with the flow as this month begins, looking for ways to have more fun and increase the joy in your life. This is a super month to explore your creativity, engage in hobbies, and possibly spend more time with children to expand your own “inner child.” If you have children, they will feel more mature this month. In your personal relationships, you are in a more playful and seductive mood. Your personal partnership needs some attention, and it’s a great month for a getaway to renew those bonds. You are ready to get back to your routines in late May. You are looking for freedom from debt as you explore alternative resources. Trust and loyalty are very important to you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Home and family are where the action is this month. You may be looking to relocate or remodel, expand your family, and create a better foundation for yourself. This Mercury retrograde is a perfect time to go through those piles of stuff and get organized. Some real changes are taking place in your family hierarchy, especially with the older folks. You are entering a time of redefining the very essence of your being. Those of you born in the early days of your sign are going through this now. You are letting go of activities that no longer serve a purpose, both in your career and relationships. For those of you born later in your sign, this will impact you later in your life. Your partnerships need attention, especially after the 21st. That would be a great time to get away and remember why you got together.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

As you review your career and relationships, you are feeling more grounded and ready to make some decisions. While this will continue all year, this month’s focus is on improved communications and more order in your daily life. You could have more interaction with your siblings or old friends. You may want to take a class, update your internet provider, or downsize to make things simpler. In late May, you shift your gaze to home, family and long-term security. You will want more order and less chaos, and you will be less tolerant of others. The end of the month is a very good time to improve your exercise routine and develop healthier eating habits

