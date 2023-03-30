Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 30 – April 2, 2023

Thursday, March 30

NOH8 Photo Shoot

Come to the Montrose Center for a photo shoot as part of the NOH8 Campaign, an organization dedicated to promoting LGBTQ, gender, and human equality through education, advocacy, and visual protest. No reservation needed. 5–8 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

Pearl Bar Thursdays are back! With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights. And you can’t forget about steak night from 6 to 10 p.m.

Love Is Love LGBTQ+ Thursdays

Visit Bar 8 for their weekly LGBTQ night, with deals including a reverse Happy Hour and $5 shots to keep the party going all night long. 9 p.m.

ProWrestler at Bill Arning Exhibitions

ProWrestler is a six-person movement performance created by queer Houston artist Mark S. McCray. Witness your struggle. March 30, 31 and April 1, 8 p.m. at Bill Arning Exhibitions. Seating is limited, email for reservations: [email protected]

Friday, March 31

March Madness Music Festival: AT&T Block Party with Megan Thee Stallion and Omar Apollo at Discovery Green

Bisexual musician and Space City-native Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage at Discovery Green as part of the March Madness Music Festival: AT&T Block Party. She is joined by Omar Apollo, a gay artist. Check out our story about the March Madness Music Fest. 4:30 p.m.

LGBTQ Board Game Night

Members of the Houston-area LGBTQ community and allies are welcome to join a tabletop board-game night at Coral Sword. All levels of gamers are encouraged to come and bring some of their favorite board games. 6 p.m.

Trans Visibility Day at Barcode

Celebrate Trans Visibility Day at Barcode with ERSICSS and emcee Miss Trans OLTT Ashleey Houston while fundraising for Organización Latina de Trans en Texas. 7:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race at BUDDY’S

Have you been keeping up with Drag Race? No matter your answer, join the crowd at BUDDY’S and host Jacklyn Dior for a watch party. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

The Diana Foundation Jubilee

The Diana Awards, a comedic Academy Awards spoof, will be presented to—read: roasting—some of Houston’s finest locals. The Diana Foundation is a nonprofit recognized as the oldest continuously active gay organization in the United States, and The Diana Awards is one of Houston’s premier black-tie events of the year in support of the LGBTQ community. The event is hosted at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. 6 p.m.

Simply Sondheim

Pride Chorus Houston celebrates the work of Stephen Sondheim in this night of music from the king of Broadway himself. From Sunday in the Park with George to Sweeney Todd, the choir will sing a catalog of Sondheim classics.

Move by Coca-Cola with Lil Nas X at Discovery Green

Celebrate Final Four Weekend with queer icons Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers at Discovery Green. 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Drunk Shakespeare

Serve up the cocktails with a side of comedy, tragedy, and history as Drunk Shakespeare’s cast makes their way through highlights from the Bard’s canon, with one cast member drunk each night. Through January 2024. 7:30 p.m.

The Book of Mary

Visit MATCH for the world premiere of The Book of Mary, written by and starring Houston theater legend Mary Hooper. Featured in OutSmart, Mary Hooper stars in this autobiographical one-woman show that’s sure to delight and cement itself in the memories of the Houston theater community while shining a light on Houston’s gay history. Showing through April 9, with a pay-what-you-can performance April 3 at 3 p.m.

