A Busy and Tense Month

This March, Saturn, the planet of career, long-term security, and responsibility, moves into Pisces, where it will remain for over two years. The last time Saturn was in Pisces was between February 1994 and April 1996. The mutable signs of Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Virgo will be most affected, and they will face decision-making during this period. The week of the 12th to the 18th will be particularly active, but the 14th, 15th, and 16th could be tense. The absence of retrograde planets means it is an excellent time for everyone to move forward. The Spring Equinox begins at 4:24 p.m. on the 20th, when the sun enters Aries, and spring officially begins. Mercury begins the month in Pisces but enters Aries, on the 19th. Venus begins the month in Aries and moves to Taurus on the 16th. Mars completes its journey through Gemini and enters Cancer on the 25th. Pluto enters Aquarius on the 23rd, marking its first entry into this sign since the end of the American Revolution. With several planets changing signs, there will be a lot of activity, tension, and shifts in our lives this month. It promises to be a busy time for all.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Though this continues to be a very busy and active time in your life, you should take some time for yourself in early March. You are more sensitive to your environment, and take things very personally. You are also exploring ways to increase your earnings and considering some long-term investments. A mentor (or very close friends) can really help you with advice about career and planning for your retirement. By the 20th, you are feeling ready to get out in the world. Relationships, both business and personal, are improving. If you are single, this is a great time to get out and discover the world around you! Generally, you are speaking your mind with ease this month.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Career activity remains strong as the month begins. You have been working on your long-term plans, looking for more stability and less drama all around. You may be considering starting your own business, or you may decide to live off the grid! Either way, you are looking for more personal freedom and choices. Friends, support groups, and people in your community are more than ready to help you in your endeavors. Toward the end of the month, you need some time away to regain your center and operate from a clearer point of view. Relationships continue to be positive. You are looking for a long-term commitment. You may even be considering expanding your existing family or purchasing real estate!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are still very active and busy addressing issues, starting new projects, and putting yourself first as much as possible. You have been more impatient, and life seems to come at you in a very personal way. For the last several years, you have been exploring your career path, and now you will be finding a lot more clarity in that area. You could start something on your own, take on a leadership position or, if you are older, look toward working less and having more time to do what you like. You may be looking for this even if you aren’t older! This is a more social time for you, and friends and business groups can be very helpful in your quests. The middle of this month can be very tense for you. Your patience will be at an all-time low!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This time of the year, your career area is usually stimulated. This year, it’s actually busier than usual. This is a good month to increase your presence on social media, as well as start your own business, expand your outreach, or take on a leadership position at work or in your community. This is a more public time for you, and you can make a lot of headway by taking advantage of that energy this month. This can be a good time to travel for work or personal study. This is also a great time to take a class, or become a teacher yourself! You have had a lot of ideas gathering since the end of August, and when Mars, planet of action, enters Cancer on the 25th, you won’t be hesitant about taking action. The middle of the month is better for collecting data and getting organized so you are ready!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You continue to be busy with work, social obligations, friends, and your relationships. You have been working to improve your current partnerships and looking for long-term commitment. But you are just as willing to bring it to an end if you aren’t both pulling in the same direction, as you are much more outspoken concerning partnerships this month. This can be a great month to travel, take classes, expand your social media, and even make some podcasts. With your work, you are looking to take on a more active role and bring the business into the 21st century. You will also be working on getting rid of debt and bad investments. Middle-of-the-month tensions will affect your workplace and work equipment. This is a good time to step back and gain some perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

This month you are taking a realistic look at how you create your relationships. With positive relationships, this is a time of setting new goals to generate intimacy and shared experiences. In difficult partnerships, this may be a time to take a hard look at where you may be going. On an internal level, this may be about improving on methods that may have worked in the past but don’t work now. On the financial scene, this is a good time to ask for raises or increase your fees. Your talents are showcased more at this time, and this can generate a better flow of money and energy. In the middle of the month, tensions are strong in your career and with your family. Don’t get lost in the struggle. Detachment and perspective will really help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This is a very active relationship month for you, and there is a lot of positive energy that really helps you find solutions to problems. For some of you, this can be the beginning of a new relationship! At your workplace, you are looking for improvement—from better equipment to improved methods that work for everybody. You will also be more interested in your health, exercise, and diet. You may be feeling the effects of aging, even if you are young. This is also a great month to travel, expand your education, and clear up legal matters. Tension in the middle of the month may bring attention to improving your current work conditions. You will be more decisive and feel more in control after the 25th.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is the beginning of a period with lots of changes for Scorpio. You may be looking to move or relocate due to work. You may also be looking at some major remodeling. There are shifts in the core of your family as a new matriarch or patriarch steps in. This may be you, if you are older, or it may be an older relative stepping in. You are more than ready to create some stability in your life. You are in a creative mood as the month begins. This is a much better time to enjoy your hobbies or spend time with loved ones. There is an abundance of activity in your house and at work. You are redefining what you are doing and bringing your workplace up to date. This may also be a time for improving your home office. This is a busy month and a busy year. Communications may be wonky in the middle of the month, so follow up if you need to!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Home and family are big areas of interest for you this month. You have been dealing with shifts in your family, anticipating a time when a different person takes over the family hierarchy. This could be you or an older relative, and you are ready for some order here. You may also be looking at moving, downsizing, or remodeling. This could be a fairly extensive project, and not just painting the walls and putting up new curtains. You are looking to have more fun this month, enjoying your hobbies, your kids, and the new people you are meeting. You are being more direct with people, and that will continue throughout the year. Normally, you try to keep things happy and pleasant around you, but your boundaries are improving as you speak your mind more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are getting your house and your life in order this month. You are working hard to have some routine and structure in your life after the disruption of COVID. You are letting your actions speak for you. Family continues to play a major role in your life this month. You may be looking to relocate or remodel. Your family could be getting bigger through births and marriages. Personally, you are looking for more space and room to breathe. The middle of the month brings work issues to the surface so that they can be finally addressed. Going to the gym or taking a walk can really help with the tensions that are generated at this time. You just won’t tolerate deception and lying. Partnerships need some attention as we approach the end of the month. It can be easy to overschedule yourself this month. Pace yourself!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This month, you’re focusing on setting boundaries and clarifying responsibilities, both at home and work. You expect others to step up and take more responsibility, and if they don’t, you’re willing to cut them out of your support network. You’re also taking a closer look at your financial situation, and this is a good time to tackle debt, shift investments, and let go of unprofitable projects. You’re communicating your needs and desires more clearly and promptly than before. As the month progresses, you’ll be in the mood for some spring cleaning and decluttering, especially as the weather warms up. In a rare cosmic event, Pluto enters your sign for the first time in 248 years, marking the beginning of a 21-year transformational journey through Aquarius. This energy gives you the opportunity to make significant changes in your life, including your relationships, career, diet, and even where you live. These changes will take time, as Pluto’s influence reshapes society’s values and priorities, affecting you directly. Be patient, and embrace this opportunity for transformation.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

For the next two-and-a-third years, Saturn, the planet of order, stability, decision-making, and long-term security, will be transiting your sign. Saturn emphasizes future usefulness and current reality, and favors what works and is safe. Immature behavior will test your patience during this period. This month, your focus is on yourself rather than on others. What may benefit others may not be in your best interest. Although Pisces is known for being adaptable and conflict-avoidant, you are more likely to stand your ground and allow others to leave. In the latter half of the month, you will pay more attention to your finances. It’s an ideal time to review your career goals and consider new ones. You could also obtain a loan or extend your current credit line, as well as consider investing.

