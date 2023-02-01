Time for Action

General Information: February will be a more action-oriented month for making decisions! We start the month with no planets retrograde, so this is the best time to put your New Year’s resolutions into play. This should be a more positive time of opportunity for the cardinal signs of Aries, Libra, Cancer, and Capricorn. The fixed signs—Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius—are breaking with the past and looking for something that lights up their passions. The mutable signs of Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Gemini are restless and all too ready to act on their agendas.

Good days this month are February 6, 8, 17, and 22. Days with more tension are February 3, 4, 10, 19, and 21. The Full Moon on the 5th opens our hearts to share our love with others, while the New Moon on the 20th takes us on a spiritual journey.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

The desire to make career and long-term security decisions is very strong this month. New opportunities for a job or career change (or even relocating) are all possible this month. Friends and business groups can be very helpful with their suggestions! All of your relationships should be improving, both business and personal. If you are single, the last part of the month is an excellent time to meet some new folks. If you are happily involved, this is a time to plan for the future and maybe to take time for a vacation! You are entering a more social period in your life. The end of the month is a time for rest and retreat. Be careful not to overload your schedule.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

The strong focus on your career and long-term security plans continues. For some of you, this will be a time to consider having your own business. If you are older, cutting back and focusing on more personal goals could be beneficial. If you are comfortable in group settings, this would be a great month to invest in your community. Friends could help you with those plans. The 20th, 21st, and 22nd could be a demanding time, so after that you’ll want some time to rest—maybe a short vacation to gain some perspective. The spring is going to be very busy for you!

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Mars (planet of action, initiation, self-defense, and taking risks) has been traveling retrograde in your sign since last October. You might have experienced several false starts, or just not being able to get a project off the ground. Now that Mars is moving forward, February and March is also the time for you to push forward. You have plenty of ideas that you’re sorting out. By the end of the month, your career is very active. You may be making some decisions there, and more stability should appear in that area of your life. Relationships were also affected by Mars retrograde, and you may have been looking for the “magic” that seemed to be lost. But now that energy has returned, and this is a good time for some bonding. If you are single, there are more options this month!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Communication is improving between you and your partner. You have been sharing some ideas, but aren’t ready to reach a consensus. If you are in a difficult relationship, this will be a time of resolution one way or the other. Your career area is going to be very active through May 2023. This would be an excellent time to look for other places to work, or to look at mentoring those around you. Later in the month, you are in a creative phase—a good time for taking classes, expressing yourself on social media, and offering your services to a larger market. You continue to work on lowering debt and being more conservative with your money. This is also a great month to restart exercise programs that you were previously active in.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Personal relationships are very active this month. If you are in an existing relationship, this is the time to set new goals. If you are in a difficult partnership, you may need to move on. These desires can be even stronger for business partnerships. If you are single, this is a much better time to meet new folks. You are adapting your routines to the new way business is being done as you work more from home. You continue in a time of exploring options for self-expression. You may feel more social and want to get out. We will be wanting more intimacy in our partnerships. In the last part of the month, you are paying more attention to finances in light of the unsettled world markets.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

For the last few months you have wanted to move forward on your career, but there were delays and setbacks. That time is over, and now it’s time to put your ideas and projects into play with your renewed confidence. You still need to improve your exercise and diet plan. You are also making your office a more efficient place with new electronics and internet services. In the last half of the month, relationships are on the menu. This would be a great time to reconnect with your partner. If you are looking to refinance or do some investing, the end of the month is a super time for that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As the month begins, you are in a time of constructive creativity, looking to have more fun, and enjoying your children! The need for family security has held your interest recently, but you are ready to take a break from all that. This is a very good month to have a strong social-media presence. Both your business and your love life will be improved by you stepping out and doing something different. In the last half of the month, you are back to your routines. Your job will demand flexibility as people change their minds about what they want. Relationships are getting better. If you are single, these next few months will be a good time to put yourself out there!

scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Your interest in your family, home, and personal history is motivating you this month. Recent shifts in your family have moved the power around, and the resulting cracks are revealing family truths. You are busy adapting to the new work environment. With the Full Moon active in your career sector on the 5th, this is an excellent time to improve your office space, or hire more staff. By the end of the month, you are ready for some fun. You will still be busy, but taking time off will help with your perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Relationships are much more active now. You are ready to generate positive connections and bring new interests to your existing partnerships. If you are single, these next couple of months are very good for meeting potential partners. You want to lighten your load by working smarter and eliminating those who make your job harder than it needs to be. Toward the end of the month, family becomes a more important topic as things improve. There may be a new matriarch taking over to fill in the gaps. It’s a good time to make your hobby or side gig into something more substantial. You’re still not sleeping as well as you could be. Exercise can help burn off the extra energy you are feeling.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

The start of 2023 was a big time of rethinking past accomplishments and looking at current goals. You are ready to act this month! Your initial goal is finding something that makes you feel more secure about the future. This is a good time for positive career choices. You may be ready to run your own operation more like a general contractor does, but co-worker or supplier relationships may be edgy. Give them time to adjust and become more adaptable. This may also be the time to consider relocation for a new position, to be closer to your family, or to better balance your home and work lives. In the last half of the month, you are speaking out more freely. Remember that it’s not easy for you Sea Goats to ask for support. You will need to take time for yourself toward the end of the month.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Happy Birthday to the Aquarians. This is your personal yearly cycle of evaluating the past year and considering what your intentions are for this year. You have spent the last year improving your boundaries, so you are cautious about choosing what to keep and what to get rid of. Later in the month, you are focusing on your need to be rewarded for what you know and what you do. You are more open and receptive in the last half of the month. You will need to choose your company carefully as you explore writing, taking classes, or creating a stronger social-media presence. You continue to break free of your family’s expectations that often seem to control what you do!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This time before your birthday month is a period of rest and retreat. Your sensitivity levels remain high, so you may need more time away from others’ demands. Boundaries are going to be important throughout the year. If others are not deserving, you will hold back. In relationships, this is a time to move your relationship to the next level. You are still not sleeping as well as you’d like to be. This will continue through the end of next month. Exercise can help drain excess energy that may cause you to overreact to situations that you would normally ignore. Career is going to be a huge focus this year. If you are younger, this is a time to step into a leadership role. If you are older, you may be looking at cutting back to make life more manageable. Be careful about impulse spending. You’ll be ready to move forward with your plans next month.

