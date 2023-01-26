Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 26–29, 2023

Thursday, January 26

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Kickoff

Visit BUDDY’S Houston for the Houston chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance’s kickoff event sponsored by Bank of America. The event is free for members and $12 at the door for non-members. Come for food, drinks, music, and a raffle for special prizes. 5–7 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar’s steak night features a special guest chef from 876 Kitchyn, delivering a “taste of the tropics” and amazing flavor. Steak and salad or mashed potatoes are $15. 6–10 p.m.

Friday, January 27

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Holocaust Museum Houston concludes Holocaust Remembrance Week with free admission to the museum all day Friday, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, to honor the six million Jews and other innocent victims of the Holocaust. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Benefit for Mercedes Monterro

Come out to Robert’s Lafitte for a performance by The Ladies of Lafitte benefitting Mercedes Monterro (Ms. Robert’s Lafitte and Miss Gay Houston Texas USofA Classic), who will compete at Miss Texas Classic USofA. There will be performances, food plates, and raffle prizes. 10:30 p.m.

ROE

Stages presents Roe by Lisa Loomer, telling the human stories behind the headlines of Roe v. Wade, which has gripped prime-time news for decades. Featuring archival audio from the Supreme Court and spotlighting fervor from every side and perspective of the case, Roe follows attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued the case at the Supreme Court at the age of 26, and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”). Through March 5. Curtain times vary.

Saturday, January 28

Politics of Sex: A Group Exhibition

A group of Houston artists celebrates the diversity of sexual identity and relationships and explores the politics of sex at G Contemporary Art Gallery. Artists employ a variety of strategies, including humor, wit, and games to tap into libidinal energy and expose myths surrounding power relations that drive the politics of sex, gender, and reproductive rights. Closing reception at 2 p.m.

TAYLOR RAVE

What happens when Taylor Swift meets a rave? We’re not sure, so come to RISE Rooftop to find out. With lasers, remixes, originals, and more, Candi Pop brings the best of Taylor Swift to Houston nightlife this weekend. Tickets available online in advance. 9 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to its circus origins with Kooza, featuring acrobatic performances and clowning that explores fear, identity, recognition, and power. Through March 5. 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Check out our profile of Kooza‘s Cedric Belisle.

Sunday, January 29

Sunday Service Drag Brunch Featuring Princess Poppy

Princess Poppy from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 comes to ReBar Houston for Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Poppy serves up the looks while ReBar serves a seasonal brunch menu alongside year-round favorites and cocktails. Performances at 12 and 4 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare’s classic returns to the stage with fairies, farce, and fanciful romance. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is presented by The Garden Theatre at MATCH. Shakespeare’s timeless love story runs through Jan. 29. Closing performance at 2 p.m.

Crawfish at Pearl Bar

Crawfish season starts at Pearl Bar Houston this weekend! With crawfish at $5.99 per pound, and crab and shrimp also available, Pearl Bar is the perfect place to be this Sunday. Pride Market will be going on at Pearl at the same time so you can stroll and shop after eating. 3 p.m.

