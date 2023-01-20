Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 19–January 22, 2023

Thursday, January 19

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar’s steak nights feature special guest chefs, and this week 876 Kitchyn comes to Pearl to deliver a “taste of the tropics” and amazing flavor. Steak and salad or mashed potatoes are $15. 6–10 p.m.

KiKi Opening Weekend

DJ Adam Madi will get Houston’s newest club off to a blazing-hot start, spinning from 9 p.m. until closing. 2408 Grant St.

Love Is Love LGBTQ+ Thursdays

Visit Bar 8 for their weekly LGBTQ night, with deals including a reverse Happy Hour and $5 shots to keep the party going all night long. 9 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Cambodian Rock Band

Cambodian Rock Band opens at the Alley Theatre, with shows through Feb. 12. The show is an electrifying new hit backed by a live band playing modern Dengue Fever hits. The ActOUT pre-show LGBTQ reception is fast approaching on Feb. 2 for those attending that evening’s 8 p.m. show.



A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare’s classic returns to the stage with fairies, farce, and fanciful romance. A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens at MATCH, presented by The Garden Theatre. Shakespeare’s timeless love story runs through Jan. 29. 8 p.m.

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté LIVE at ReBar

ReBar Houston presents a special performance by Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté. There’s a meet-and-greet with the RuPaul’s Drag Race star prior to the show at 10:30 p.m. Meet-and-greet tickets are on sale in advance.

Saturday, January 21

Space Kiddettes at Last Concert Cafe

Catch Houston favorites Space Kiddettes, along with TC Superstar and Cloud Companion, at Last Concert Cafe. They’ll be performing an entirely new set of songs—upbeat ’70s and ’80s-inspired music that lets you dance the night away!

DJ Shale at Pearl Bar

DJ Shale comes to Pearl Bar this weekend, along with DJ Raqqcity. No cover before 9 p.m.

Underworld’s Monthly Bash at NUMBERS!

NUMBERS hosts Underworld for goth, industrial, EBM, synthpop, and everything in between. Spend the night listening to tracks spun by DJs Mina, Angel Fatale, and vv James. 18 and up. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 22

“When I Think of Home”

The Community Artists’ Collective showcases “When I Think of Home,” a solo exhibition by artist Morgan Newton, a Howard University alumna from Houston. Focusing on themes of self love, self actualization, and growth, Newton’s work “centers Black female figures as symbols for her life experiences, in idealized, chromatic and, in some cases, fantastically celestial environments.” Showing through Feb. 4, 12–5 p.m.

Shotgun Wedding Drag Show

Come out to BUDDY’S for Shotgun Wedding, a J-Lo themed drag show inspired by the film Shotgun Wedding starring J-Lo. This special performance will be hosted by Muffy Vanderbilt. 7:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)