Queer Things to Do in Houston, October 7 to October 9, 2022

THURSDAY, October 6

In Conversation: Ming Smith and Olivia K. Young

Visit the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston for a discussion with Ming Smith and Dr. Olivia K. Young ahead of the exhibition Ming Smith: Feeling the Future. Young is an interdisciplinary scholar of African diaspora studies whose interests are contemporary art, visual culture, Black cultural history, queer theory, Black feminisms, and disability studies. Presented in conjunction with the FotoFest Biennial 2022.

FRIDAY, October 7

She’s Got Soul – Capathia Jenkins with the Houston Symphony

Capathia Jenkins brings her voice to the Houston Symphony to perform hits by Toni Braxton, Chaka Kan, Stevie Wonder, Adele, and more. Tickets are available for purchase online. Jones Hall, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Elainie Lillios’ “Night Sky”

Visit the James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace on Rice University’s campus for the debut of Elainie Lillios’s sound and light composition Night Sky. The composition will be presented 6:30–8:30 p.m. every evening after the daily sunset light sequence to celebrate the Skyspace’s 10th anniversary. Thru October 23.

Laganja Estranja Live at ReBar

Visit ReBar for a meet-and-greet session and performance featuring Laganja Estranja, best known for placing 8th in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6. The meet-and-greet begins at 10:30 p.m. prior to the 11:30 p.m. showtime.

SATURDAY, October 8

2022 East Montrose Home Tour and Art Walk

The East Montrose Civic Association will host its 13th Biennial Home Tour and Art Walk. East Montrose, a center for counterculture during the 1960s, features homes built from the early 20th century to the present. Advance tickets for the home tours are available, and the art walk is free and open to the public. Anderson Fair, one of the oldest continually operating music venues in the United States, will also be open to visitors. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Bayou City Art Festival

Bayou City Art Festival returns to Sam Houston Park this weekend for two days full of art, music, food, and more. The event brings together more than 220 artists across 17 disciplines. Tickets are available for purchase exclusively online. 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Lez Do Houston Picnic at Memorial Park

Join Lez Do Houston at Memorial Park for a picnic and socializing with other members of Houston’s LGBTQ community. Bring your own chairs, blankets, snacks, and drinks—and any group games that they would be interested in playing. 1 to 4 p.m.

Blaze: An Art Exhibition by Kymn Harrison

Blaze is the visual culmination of artist Kymn Harrison’s hiking journey through 14 states along the Appalachian Trail. The opening reception is free to the public, although a portion of donations will benefit the Buffalo Bayou Partnership and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. The reception is 5–8 p.m. at Silver Streets Studios, West Gallery. Exhibit runs thru October 28.

SUNDAY, October 9

Trans and Genderqueer Houston Social

Axelrad hosts Trans and Genderqueer Houston’s monthly social. The event is meant to bring the community together in a lighthearted environment and is open to transgender, gender-noncomforming, and ally attendees. 7–10 p.m.

Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Soprano

The Alley Theatre stages their closing performance of Lend Me a Soprano, featured previously in OutSmart. The show flips the gender roles of Ludwig’s classic Lend Me a Tenor, placing women center stage in this new take on a comedy classic. 2:30 p.m.

Carly Rae Jepsen at 713 Music Hall

Carly Rae Jepsen fans are sure to “really, really, really, really like” her visit to Houston’s 713 Music Hall. This stop on her That’s So Nice tour will have audiences dancing along to her latest album and most popular hits. 8 p.m.