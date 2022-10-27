Photos

OutSmart’s 25th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards – Part I

October 27. 2022

Dozens of winners and finalists, along with a few hundred friends and supporters, took time from the party to make sure they got a photo snapped at the 25th Annual OutSmart Magazine Gayest & Greatest Reader’s Choice Awards celebration. Event sponsors Bayou City Smiles, Legacy Community Health, and South Beach, were well represented at the October 26, 2022 party. If you weren’t there, we missed you! If you were there, thank you for helping celebrate Houston’s LGBTQ community! Thank you all! 

