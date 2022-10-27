OutSmart’s 25th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards – Part II

Some 350 people attended the 25th Annual OutSmart Magazine Gayest & Greatest Reader’s Choice Awards celebration on October 26, 2022. And it was a lively party! Performances by the winner of Best New Drag King Barry Mii Dandy, Hun’ Nee B, and host Violet S’Arbleu along with beats by DJ Mel Frausto, and scrumptious tacos and sweets by David Alcorta kept the crowd happy. We were thrilled to see so many friends, community leaders, advertisers, and business partners come together to celebrate Houston’s LGBTQ community being gay, being great, and being fabulous! Thank you!