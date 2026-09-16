The Diana Foundation’s First Wednesday Happy Hour

The Diana Foundation hosted its monthly First Wednesday Happy Hour at Pearl Bar, with OutSmart Magazine serving as the official media sponsor. The gathering featured representatives from several Houston-area LGBTQ organizations, including Fort Bend County Pride, which promoted its upcoming Futuristic Pride Festival. The Meredith Memorial Foundation and Houston Bar Association LGBTQ Committee were also represented. Guests stopped by organization tables, learned about upcoming programs and events, and gathered for drinks and conversation as part of the Diana Foundation’s recurring First Wednesday series.

First Wednesday Heads to Plume

The Diana Foundation and OutSmart welcome the Heart of Leather Foundation on October 7

The Diana Foundation and OutSmart Magazine return with First Wednesday Happy Hour at Plume on October 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Heart of Leather Foundation will be the featured community guest, with representatives on hand to share information about the organization and its work. The monthly event is open to guests for drinks, conversation, and networking.