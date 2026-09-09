Equality Texas’ 2026 Barbara Jordan Garden Party

Equality Texas celebrated the life and legacy of Houston trailblazer Barbara Jordan at its second annual Barbara Jordan Garden Party on September 5. Held at the home of civic leader Angela Blanchard, the gathering brought supporters together for an afternoon inspired by English high tea and Kentucky Derby style.

The celebration recognized LGBTQ+ advocates and allies carrying forward Jordan’s commitment to justice and equality. Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut and Brandon Mack received 2026 Spirit of Barbara Jordan Awards, honoring rising voices advancing justice, equality, and inclusion for LGBTQ+ Texans. State Rep. Senfronia Thompson and Christian Menefee received 2026 Legacy of Barbara Jordan Awards, recognizing leadership and service that have advanced LGBTQ+ equality. Guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and community while supporting Equality Texas and its statewide advocacy for LGBTQ+ Texans.