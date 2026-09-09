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Equality Texas’ 2026 Barbara Jordan Garden Party

September 5, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 9, 2026Last Updated: September 9, 2026
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Brad Pritchett with 2026 Spirit of Barbara Jordan Award recipients Brandon Mack and Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut. (Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew)

Equality Texas celebrated the life and legacy of Houston trailblazer Barbara Jordan at its second annual Barbara Jordan Garden Party on September 5. Held at the home of civic leader Angela Blanchard, the gathering brought supporters together for an afternoon inspired by English high tea and Kentucky Derby style.

The celebration recognized LGBTQ+ advocates and allies carrying forward Jordan’s commitment to justice and equality. Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut and Brandon Mack received 2026 Spirit of Barbara Jordan Awards, honoring rising voices advancing justice, equality, and inclusion for LGBTQ+ Texans. State Rep. Senfronia Thompson and Christian Menefee received 2026 Legacy of Barbara Jordan Awards, recognizing leadership and service that have advanced LGBTQ+ equality. Guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and community while supporting Equality Texas and its statewide advocacy for LGBTQ+ Texans.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 9, 2026Last Updated: September 9, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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