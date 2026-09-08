Jonathan and Jim’s Houston Love Story

Sometimes, finding the love of your life starts with spending $24.99. Jonathan Gray was working an overnight nursing shift when his friend encouraged him to give the dating app Hinge another try. Despite his initial resistance, she spent the night reminding him of the app’s price tag until, at 3 a.m., he relented.“I caved in. I thought, ‘Fine. $24.99.’ And I end up meeting Jim about a week later,” Jonathan recalls.

Jonathan, originally from Mamou, Louisiana, and Jim, who hails from Kankakee, Illinois, now share a home in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood. They met for their first date at one of Jim’s favorite restaurants, Lupe Tortilla, although they still disagree about exactly which table they occupied.

Jonathan remembers being immediately taken with Jim’s style and warmth. “He’s a very caring, loving person. I think that just exudes through him.”

Jim noticed something equally revealing. “I noticed just how gentle he was,” he remembers. “He was also very nice to the server. I always pay attention to that.”

Jonathan arrived at that first date with plenty of nerves. “I had this ball of anxiety with the ‘what-ifs,'” he says. But those worries quickly disappeared. “The conversation flowed easily. I didn’t have to struggle for anything.”

Bath Towels and a Fluttering Heart

As they began spending more time together, ordinary domestic moments convinced both men that something extraordinary was happening. For Jim, it happened while shopping for bath towels. “I had gotten so used to just making all the decisions on things, but I genuinely wanted to know what he thought of the different types of things that we were looking at,” Jim says. “That’s when I thought, ‘Oh, this feels really good.'”

Jonathan’s realization came during evenings spent cooking dinner and watching television together. “It just felt so nice, so comfortable. It just felt right,” he says. Then one night, a fluttering sensation caught the nurse’s attention. “And then I realized, ‘Oh my God, I think I love this man.'”

Before marrying, the couple custom-designed their rings with jeweler Dawn Scannell of Peran & Scannell Jewelers. Then came not one proposal, but two.

Jonathan proposed first at Aye Candy, a speakeasy hidden behind a candy shop on Bingle Road, using a custom scratch-off lottery ticket. “I gave this whole spiel about how I feel whenever you finally meet the one, it’s really, truly like against all odds, and it has to be more than luck. It’s meant to be,” Jonathan says.

Jim, however, initially failed to notice the proposal because he was looking for winning numbers on the scratch-off. Four days later, on Jim’s birthday, he returned the gesture over a slice of birthday cake. “So, we proposed to each other,” Jim adds.

A Wedding Weekend 38 Years in the Making

Recently, on July 31, the couple kicked off their wedding weekend with a welcome party at The Rustic before marrying August 1 at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. For Jim, owner of Grayhouse Events and a wedding-industry veteran of 38 years, planning his own celebration came with particularly high expectations. Friends and clients would tell him, “Oh my God, I bet it’s just going to be amazing, and it’s going to be the wedding of the year.”

The result lived up to their expectations. “[Our wedding] was exactly what I had envisioned,” Jim gushes. “Our timeline was 30-some pages long. I mean, it was just a lot of details.”

For Jonathan, experiencing those details as a groom was something else entirely. “It was beyond everything I could have imagined, to be honest with you,” he beams.

Those details perfectly told their story. “One of the things that’s meaningful to me in our relationship is actually the fleur-de-lis. I’m from Louisiana,” Jonathan explains. The symbol appeared on the ice bar, invitations, and drink stirrers. His heritage also inspired a second line featuring Hustlers Brass Band and Pride flag–adorned umbrellas. “We had a second line band, and honey, I got down.”

Magnolias honored Jonathan’s late grandmother. “When she was alive, I stayed with her quite a bit, and one of the things that was in her backyard was a magnolia tree, so it always reminds me of home,” he says fondly. The flower has also become a tradition for the couple. “We always plant a magnolia tree. That’s how special it is,” Jonathan points out. At their newest home, Jim had five planted.

They also reserved ceremony seats in memory of loved ones who had passed, including Jim’s parents and Jonathan’s grandmother. Before the processional, vocalist Kenneth Gayle sang “Amazing Grace,” which he had also performed at Jim’s mother’s funeral.

Another deeply meaningful moment came when Jim broke a glass in the Jewish wedding tradition. The glass, decorated in Pride colors, is being transformed into a mezuzah for the couple. “I had no idea the level of impact that that was going to make,” Jim admits. “I mean, I knew it was going to be special, and I get chills talking about it, but it just was really, really something special.”

Music remained central throughout the weekend. Icehouse Band performed at the reception, including two songs by Jonathan’s favorite artist, JoJo, while Gayle sang the couple’s first dance, “Ribbon in the Sky.”

For Jonathan, another unforgettable moment came as Pride-colored confetti filled the dance floor. “Everybody was picking it up and throwing it up in the air,” he recalls. “It was a very magical moment. I loved it.”

Jim’s favorite moment was quieter. It was hearing Jonathan’s vows for the first time. “We didn’t share [our vows] beforehand,” he explains. “I got so choked up, I could barely get through mine.”

Every Vendor Came Through

The setting surrounding those moments was meticulously designed. Steve of Thistle & Grace created the floral installations, with Jim personally selecting everything from fragrant roses and hydrangea to hanging amaranthus, snapdragons, stock, and fiddle fern. Susie’s Cake created a towering wedding cake, plus individual lemon mini-cakes for their guests. Magnolias appeared there, too. Meanwhile, the ballroom foyer’s 32 framed artworks were temporarily covered with photographs from Jim and Jonathan’s engagement photo session.

“Imagine walking down the hall and you see pictures of us everywhere on both sides going all the way down,” Jonathan says.

He also offers particular praise for the Hotel ZaZa staff. “It felt like family taking care of us,” Jonathan says. “They took really good care of us.”

The couple also credits photographer David Truong, Cakewalk Films, Versioni, DGZ Invitations, DLG Ice, Brightstar Productions, Mike’s Dance Floor, Social Habit, 360 Events Photobooth, Origins, Brightside Coffee, Jentry Kelley, and the many other professionals who helped execute the weekend. “Literally every single vendor, no one let us down,” Jim boasts.

“No one let us down,” Jonathan agrees. “I just can’t explain how grateful I am for how everybody really, whenever they came to put our wedding together, truly cared.”

For a wedding planner accustomed to creating milestone moments for other couples, this time the celebration was personal. And after years of designing other people’s dream weddings, Jim finally got to create one for himself and the man who made him want to share in making decisions. Even the smallest ones, like bath towels.