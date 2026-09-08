Houston Ballet’s Jack Wolff Rides Again in Pecos Bill

Inspiration often arrives when we least expect it. Out Houston Ballet demi soloist and choreographer Jack Wolff credits early exposure to different forms of dance via TV and film for launching his professional dance career. The Houston native has made a name for himself in the city’s arts scene since joining the Ballet in 2018, and credits those who came before him with blazing a trail for him to follow. This September, Wolff and his fellow company members are dusting off their cowboy hats and bringing the legend of Pecos Bill, a show sentimentally familiar to Wolff, to life at the Wortham Theater Center.

“I started dancing when I was six. I was watching America’s Got Talent and there was a group of Irish dancers. I was fascinated by the rhythm and the movement, and was very entertained,” Wolff, now 26, recalls of his early inspirations. “Then, the movie Happy Feet came out and I begged my parents to enroll me in a tap class. As I got older, I started trying other dance styles at my local dance studio in Pearland. I feel such a connection with the people who first showed me this art form. Learning how they choreograph, and how they hear music and shape it, really allowed me to feel safe enough to try it.”

Back in the Wild West Town

Today, he brings his years of experience to his hometown stage as he and his fellow dancers prepare for Pecos Bill, one of three ballets in the production. Choreographed by Stanton Welch, the ballet is a vibrant, theatrical work filled with humor, heart, and frontier spirit while exploring the poignant romance between the legendary cowboy and his beloved Sluefoot Sue. With playful choreography and a distinctly Texan charm, this revival brings back one of Welch’s most endearing creations.

The rehearsal process, according to Wolff, has been a thrilling experience of discovery and collaboration. “Typically we would all be in the studio learning together, but with this process we’ve had to go into separate studios with separate ballet masters to learn each of our parts,” says Wolff, who is portraying the role of the Snake Oil Salesman in the production. “It’s been fun to see what others have been working on,” he adds, “and when we finally put all the pieces together, that classic Wild West town really comes to life.”

The ballet holds a special place in Wolff’s heart, having danced the role of the Pioneer Boy when he was a child. “It’s been really great to work on this ballet again,” he remarks. “I was nine years old when I was in the 2010 production of Pecos Bill. I remember being on stage and it felt like the show was real life. I [remember being] scared of the horse and the mortician. When someone died on stage, I was [genuinely] upset. Now, to be in the professional setting of the show and understand the magic behind how Stanton was able to create his choreography has been a really cool, full-circle moment for me.”

Wolff believes that the ballet has a little something for everyone, featuring relatable themes throughout. “You get to watch a boy raised by coyotes grow into a man, and his journey of becoming the person he’s meant to be. It feels like you’re watching a real-life, feel-good cartoon in a way that’s a little cheeky.”

Carrying the Legacy Forward

In 2021, Wolff spoke with OutSmart and shared, in part, how fortunate he was to have so many role models at Houston Ballet to look up to and learn from, including Jessica Collado, who performed as Mother Coyote in 2010 and is reprising the role in this production. Today, though he does not see himself as a role model per se, Wolff does recognize his obligation to carry on the legacy of those who came before him. “I’ve gotten to do things that I never even dreamt of doing. It’s a huge honor to even just be in the room with the dancers I looked up to when I was nine,” he says. “Now, to be able to be someone that other young dancers can look up to means a lot.”

When Houston Ballet brings the tall tale of Pecos Bill to life, Wolff will be honoring his hometown and the childhood version of himself he remembers dancing across the Wortham Center stage. “I hope to make Houston proud. I feel really lucky that I’m one of the only members in the company that was born and raised here. I’m extremely lucky to be able to perform for my family and the friends that I grew up with. I hope that there are young dancers out there that will be able to do the same and feel the love that I feel every time I step off that stage.”

WHAT: Pecos Bill

WHEN: September 11–20, 2026

Out at the Ballet, sponsored by OutSmart Magazine

Friday, September 18 • Gather at 6:30 p.m. • Show at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Avenue

INFO: tinyurl.com/PECOS-BILL-OSM