Inside Los Robles, Houston’s Gay Latino Bar

On any given night, the sounds of Latin music fill Los Robles, where patrons settle into the rhythm of the gay bar surrounded by friends, music and familiar culture. Located in a historic home built in 1915, the property provided the perfect setting to create a “home” for Houston’s LGBTQ Latino community, co-owner Aaron Parks says.

“Houston is a melting pot of cultures, and that’s one of the things I love most about the city,” Parks, who is openly gay, says. “Even within Houston’s gay nightlife, there is so much diversity, and everyone can find a place that feels like home.”

When Los Robles opened in 2023, Parks and the other co-owners saw an opportunity to create something they felt Houston’s LGBTQ nightlife scene was missing. While many bars hosted Latin nights, there wasn’t a dedicated gay Latino bar where members of the community could reconnect with their culture any night of the week.

“We wanted Los Robles to feel like the family house parties many of us grew up attending — a place where all your tíos, cousins, parents and friends were together, dancing and laughing,” he says.

That spirit is reflected throughout the week. Wednesdays feature a throwback drag show hosted by Juniper, with Latin hits that evoke the music many guests grew up hearing, while Thursdays bring karaoke hosted by Guill. Fridays feature DESNUDO, an all-male strip show preceded by a drag performance.

Saturday is the bar’s biggest night. Noche Vaquero brings norteño, huapango, cumbia and other Latin sounds to the venue, with DJ Fredy performing inside and DJ Toma taking over the patio. Guests can also enjoy karaoke with Luis in the side room. Sundays feature Noche de Estrellas, a Latin drag show showcasing local performers including Britney Luna, Lucero Montiel, Fernanda Vallencillo, Eddyssa Pembrooke, Juniper Ineum and Carolight Unique.

For Parks, Los Robles is more than a place to dance or see a show. It offers LGBTQ Latino Houstonians a space where queer identity and cultural identity can exist together.

Joy as Survival

That sense of belonging has taken on greater significance, Parks says, amid increased immigration enforcement and anxiety within immigrant communities. At a time when some families are living with uncertainty and fear, he believes spaces where people can gather safely are more important than ever.

Parks sees parallels between the resilience he sees today and the way LGBTQ communities came together during the AIDS epidemic.

“During the AIDS epidemic, members of our community often said, ‘We buried our friends in the morning, protested in the afternoon, and danced all night,'” he says. “Joy wasn’t a distraction, it was part of how we survived.”

Parks sees that same strength in immigrant communities today.

“Many people in our immigrant communities are carrying that same weight of fear, uncertainty and grief,” he says. “Families are being torn apart, communities are hurting, and some days it can feel like there isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel.”

For Parks, creating a place where people can gather, dance and support one another is part of responding to that uncertainty.

“People need somewhere they can feel protected, supported and surrounded by community,” Parks says. “History reminds us that even during our darkest moments, hope is something we build together. We have always survived by standing together, and we will do it again.”

Beyond the Bar

Los Robles has extended that support beyond the walls of the bar. Parks says the business has worked with local groups such as the Houston Progressive Caucus and Amigos de Los Salgado to help promote the march and protest honoring Lorenzo Salgado at Ervan Chew Park. The bar has also hosted benefit shows for Miguel Martinez, a local photographer who was recently detained by ICE, and donated a portion of its cover proceeds to the GoFundMe for Renee Good.

That commitment to community will continue during Hispanic Heritage Month. On September 26, Los Robles will host a celebration featuring local performers and musicians, along with a folklórico dance performance at midnight.

For Parks, the month is also an opportunity to recognize the LGBTQ Latino people who are building community throughout Houston every day — through restaurants, small businesses, art, entertainment and the spaces they create for others.

At Los Robles, that work comes back to the idea that inspired the bar from the beginning: creating a home away from home, where guests can hear familiar music, reconnect with their culture and experience the warmth of a family gathering.

“We’re excited about what’s ahead,” Parks says. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make Los Robles feel like home. We love y’all.”

For more information, visit losroblesbarandgrill.com.