From Volleyball Teammates to Husbands: Nick Mostaccero and Brian Tighe’s Houston Love Story

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When Nick Mostaccero and Brian Tighe first met through Lone Star Volleyball Association in August 2019, neither could have predicted just how much life they would weather together. There would be a global pandemic. A Texas deep freeze. A derecho. A hurricane. Career changes. Major life transitions. Wedding planning. And somewhere in between, countless moments of laughter, surprises, and steady partnership. If anything, their story proves that some relationships are built to last, even when the forecast says otherwise.

The couple, both 36, first crossed paths on the volleyball court, though romance did not immediately follow. “It was right before the pandemic,” Brian says, recalling their first meeting. “We signed up for the same league and then we met on the first day.”

“The first thing I noticed about him was definitely his arms,” Brian adds with a laugh.

Nick’s first impression was a little less physical. “I think your goofy nature was the thing I first saw about you. And your kindness,” he says.

It was later, during the isolating uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, that their relationship began to take shape. “He was dating somebody else, and a mutual friend told me that they had broken up,” Brian says, “so I just immediately started texting him just to see how he was doing, checking on him, making sure everything was okay.”

Nick remembers receiving those messages out of the blue. “This was during the pandemic, so, of course, I was isolated. And I just got this random text from him,” Nick recalls. “I responded, ‘Oh, hey. How’s it going?’”

Their first official date took place at Cedar Creek, during those strange early months when restaurants were cautiously reopening with socially distanced tables. “This was a few months after the lockdown happened, and everyone was just like, ‘You know, maybe we should test the waters and see if we can go out,’” Nick says.

More than five years later, that leap of faith has turned into a marriage filled with balance, mutual admiration, and a healthy appreciation for surprising one another. For Brian, the relationship’s ease became one of its strongest indicators. “It’s just kind of always been a feeling of ‘Okay, I really like this person,’ and then just constant positive reinforcement throughout our entire relationship,” he says. “Everything was just so simple for the two of us.”

Nick points to Brian’s thoughtfulness and knack for unexpected romantic gestures. “There were always these genuine surprises that he always did,” Nick says, recalling a Valentine’s getaway to Fredericksburg.

While Nick was attempting to orchestrate his own surprise on that trip, Brian managed to outmaneuver him entirely. “He brought out this old recorder and started playing ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ which is one of the songs I like to play on guitar,” Nick explains. “It’s these little small things that he just swoops in on to wreck and one-up me.”

Naturally, both men eventually began considering how to propose. Brian thought he was getting ahead of the game by quietly researching rings. Instead, Nick beat him to it and the proposal took place during a trip to Crater Lake in Oregon—though not exactly according to plan.

Nick had intended to propose on an island in the middle of the lake, only to discover the ferry dock had been damaged by a storm and tours were canceled. “Of course I was internally freaking out,” Nick recalls.

Forced to improvise, Nick chose a scenic overlook instead, nervously lingering until Brian began wondering why they had not left yet. “And I finally just went and proposed,” Nick says.

Brian’s reaction was immediate, if not especially composed. “I think I started yelling at one point,” he remembers. “Because I was planning on doing it first.” But eventually, he gave the answer Nick was waiting for by offering up a resounding “Yes!”

The couple married on May 3, 2026, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado, in a ceremony that reflected not just their love story, but the wonderfully nerdy, deeply sentimental life they have built together. “It was perfect,” Brian says simply.

“Everything just went right,” Nick agrees.

That perfection did not happen by accident. Self-described Virgos and planners, the couple infused the day with thoughtful personal touches. Traditional guest books gave way to something far more on-brand. Their reception was themed around Dungeons & Dragons classes, complete with detailed décor elements reflecting each archetype. Instead of a bouquet toss, they created a custom volleyball toss in honor of where their story began.

Their officiant, Nick’s best friend Jonathan Harrelson, conducted a Wizarding World-inspired handclasping ceremony. “We’ve seen a lot of friends do a Scottish Gaelic binding ceremony with clasped arms,” Brian notes. “So we basically did that, but then we also had the wand cords going around too.”

One especially emotional tribute honored Brian’s late dog, Clover, who had originally been meant to walk down the aisle. “Originally she was supposed to be walked down the aisle. Instead we had one of Nick’s nephews carry her ashes down the aisle.”

The ceremony also featured one unforgettable reveal. Rather than doing a traditional first look, Nick and Brian avoided seeing one another all day. Their mothers escorted them down the aisle blindfolded, allowing the moment at the altar to become their first glimpse of each other. “That’s probably my favorite moment for sure,” Nick says with a smile.

For Brian, another memory stands out. “When we were slow dancing on the dance floor, I just felt like everything kind of slowed down and paused for a moment.”

Yet, one of the day’s most emotional surprises came just before the ceremony. Years earlier, Brian had purchased a necklace while in college, quietly holding onto it for what he hoped would one day be the right person. “I’d been saving it for 15 years,” Brian reveals.

He sent the necklace and a handwritten note to Nick while they were getting ready separately. Nick’s response was immediate. “I read it maybe 10 minutes before we were supposed to go out, and just broke down bawling.”

Wedding planning brought its own memorable adventures, as well. Determined to include Brian’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, the couple discovered every florist they contacted refused to use them because of their fragility, so they handled it themselves.

“We did the flowers ourselves,” Brian says. “We went down to a nursery, we bought all the ones that we wanted to use, and we wove them into the wreaths.”

The florists, as it turns out, had a point. “The boutonnieres died before the ceremony even started,” Brian adds.

“Hey, it’s a talking point,” Nick adds, taking it in stride. “A memory, for sure.”

The couple also embraced fashion choices that reflected their personalities, including Brian’s custom doublet created by Raven of Casta Diva Apparel, a nod to the Texas Renaissance Faire that the couple enjoys.

Though they planned much of the wedding themselves, they credit wedding-day coordinator Quincy (from Right as Rayne Events), the Arrowhead Golf Club team, photographer Smaly’s Snapshots, and a long list of supportive vendors and loved ones for helping bring the day to life.

Still, for all the thoughtful details, elaborate planning, and magical touches, what makes Nick and Brian’s story especially resonant is its foundation. Brian admires Nick’s steadiness. “I like his calmness, his ability to just defuse a situation and bring everything back to center.”

“He’s very outgoing,” Nick says of Brian’s energy. “He very much knows what he wants, and I think that’s why we pair so well.”

The couple also celebrated their wedding in Houston on May 30 at Neon Boots, giving local friends and chosen family a chance to join the festivities.