Choosing Each Other, Again and Again

Kynderick Chapel-Fontenot and Evan Fontenot are proof that timing, growth, and intention matter just as much as love itself. Both 33, the Fort Bend County–based couple first met during their freshman year of college. “It was before the age of all the virtual platforms and apps,” Kynderick recalls. A mutual friend simply asked, “Hey, I know someone. Are you interested?”

Evan remembers noticing Kynderick immediately. “He was, of course, attractive, and he had a great smile,” Evan notes. “It sounds like a cliché that he could light up a room, but he would smile and you would pay attention to him.”

Meanwhile, Kynderick was drawn to Evan’s energy. “I’m a vibe person,” he explains. “There was a chillness, a subtleness to that energy type of thing.”

Their first date wasn’t traditional, but it was memorable. They went to a New Year’s house party in Brenham that was filled with cooking, friends, and celebration. Over time, their relationship evolved. It also paused when life required them to grow independently. “We were too young to be getting serious,” Kynderick says.

Evan describes it simply as “a fork in the road,” one that eventually led them back to each other in 2020 when they were both more grounded and sure of what they wanted.

That clarity became undeniable when Evan began the process of buying a home. “It was like a what-are-we-doing type of situation,” he says. The conversation was casual but deeply serious, rooted in long-term goals and shared direction. “We weren’t getting any younger,” Evan adds, noting that both were established in their careers and ready for the next chapter.

When Evan proposed at the Marriott Marquis Houston, the moment was heartfelt and hilariously unforgettable. Kynderick couldn’t stop laughing. “I didn’t think it was real, but it was real at the same time,” he says. Evan jokes that he’s still not sure he ever got a formal “yes,” but the laughter said everything.

From the beginning, the couple knew they wanted to separate the intimacy of their wedding ceremony from the celebration at their reception. “The wedding day was our day,” Kynderick explains, while the reception party was their time to shine with family and friends. They chose to marry privately in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends, followed later by a large Houston reception. “I would recommend that to anybody,” Kynderick says without hesitation.

That philosophy of honoring boundaries while celebrating community carried through every detail. At the Houston reception, the couple showcased photos from their Vegas ceremony in newspaper-style prints. They decorated the space with nods to the speakeasies they’d visited together, complete with light-up gloves. “Our reception was like a love letter to our family and friends,” Kynderick says.

One of Evan’s favorite moments from the wedding itself happened just after their ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel, when roughly 30 people in formal black attire spotted the newlyweds before wandering into a nearby dive bar. “They couldn’t really put together who actually got married,” Evan recalls. “That was probably the funniest part for me.” Their reception, he adds, was equally unforgettable because “a time was had. That’s the best way I could describe the reception.”

For Kynderick, the most powerful moment came when everything slowed down. “It was just how our two worlds have truly combined and are cohesive,” he says. Friends from different cities and chapters of their lives had become one shared community. “My friends are his friends, his friends are my friends. Our families love each other.” Evan agrees, noting how rare and meaningful that kind of integration can be.

Pulling it all together was Polished Occasions, with Kynderick offering especially high praise for Aiyesha Minott and Tony L. “Hands down, they were amazing,” he says, noting how refreshing it was to work with a planner who never questioned whether their vision was “too much.” The team’s outstanding on-site coordinator also ensured the celebration flowed seamlessly.

Décor for the Houston reception was handled by Stylish Floral, while Balloonista transformed the photo booth installation. “We literally just picked the colors,” Kynderick says. “They totally took care of us.”

Rather than a traditional videographer, the couple opted for a content-forward approach with BTS Nancy capturing candid moments and behind-the-scenes footage. Photography came from Houston’s beloved XoGoldenPhoto (Jess and Trish Golden), whose visible LGBTQ representation was essential. “You see the visibility, you see the representation,” Kynderick says.

Music for the reception was curated by Signature Events & DJ Damndrell, whose personal connections made the experience feel even more intimate. The dessert bar, created by Wedding Cakes by Tammy Allen, was another highlight. “She and her daughter did some amazing things for our dessert bar,” Kynderick says, emphasizing the care and inclusivity they felt throughout the process.

Additional details, including cocktails by Franny’s Bartending, catering from Churrascos, and Kynderick’s custom tux from WellGroomedMan, rounded out a celebration that was intentional, joyful, and unmistakably theirs.

Looking back, both men emphasize the importance of representation, and Kynderick is grateful for all of the talented vendors that center LGBTQ love stories.

Evan echoes the sentiment, adding, “Younger people need to see that it’s possible for same-sex couples to function in the real world.”

For Kynderick and Evan, their wedding wasn’t just a celebration of love. It was a testament to growth, patience, and the power of choosing each other, again and again.