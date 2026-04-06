Hannah and Cortney Corpus: From Pickleball Rivals to Partners for Life

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Hannah and Cortney Corpus’ love story begins, fittingly, with a little competition.

“We met playing pickleball,” Hannah recalls. “We were actually playing against each other in a tournament. And that’s how we first met. And I thought she had really great legs. So I told her immediately that she had good legs.”

Cortney, however, didn’t quite realize what was happening. “I thought she was just being friendly,” she admits. “That was her very subtle way of hitting on me, and I didn’t catch the cues.”

What started as a shared sport quickly evolved into something more. As they continued playing in tournaments and training together, their paths crossed more frequently. Their tight-knit circle of competitive players got smaller as their skills got better—which naturally brought them closer together.

For Cortney, Hannah’s athleticism stood out immediately. “She was super athletic, and she was pretty fast.”

And for Hannah, the connection deepened just as quickly. “I just wanted to play a tournament with Cortney. I also just thought she was very, very kind and very nice.”

While their chemistry was building, Hannah was navigating something more personal behind the scenes. “I had not come out yet,” she explains. “I actually did not come out until I started dating Cortney.”

So when Hannah decidedly and unapologetically made the first move, it marked a turning point for both of them. Their first date was playful, competitive, and perfectly aligned with who they are. “We went to PopStroke in Katy,” Hannah says. “We played a little putt-putt and it was super sweet, cute—like a typical first date.”

“It was super fun,” Cortney adds. “It was what a first date should be: super playful, fun, nothing too serious.”

That ease and joy carried forward quickly. They made their relationship official in early October 2023, and within months, both knew they had found something lasting.

“For me, probably within the first month I knew,” Hannah says. “We aligned a lot on our values and our goals in life.”

Cortney took a slightly more measured approach, but not by much. “I was the ‘let’s take it slow’ kind of gal,” she says with a chuckle. “But probably about three to four months in, I was like, ‘This is it. This is my life, and I’m choosing it.’”

Their equal parts grounded and spontaneous dynamic would ultimately define not just their relationship, but their path to marriage.

Although the couple had initially agreed that Cortney would propose, Hannah had other plans. “I am a control freak,” she admits with a laugh. “I wanted it to be perfect.”

So, with just 12 hours of planning, Hannah orchestrated a proposal at the airport as they picked up their dream dog, a Bernedoodle. The moment was as heartfelt as it was unexpected. The puppy arrived with a note: “My other mama has a question for you.”

“I was so confused,” Cortney remembers. “And I looked at Hannah and she was on one knee with the ring, shaking, and I said, ‘Oh my goodness! Yes, absolutely!’”

Not to be outdone, Cortney planned her own proposal just weeks later during an engagement photo shoot in Laguna Beach. With flowers, candles, and a bit of behind-the-scenes coordination with the photographer, she surprised Hannah in return.

“So we proposed to each other within two weeks,” Hannah says. It perfectly captured the mutual, intentional, and deeply-rooted-in-showing-up-for-one-another spirit of their relationship.

On March 14, 2026, the couple said “I do” at The Homestead in Willis, Texas.

“It was absolutely perfect,” Hannah says. “Like a 20 out of 10.”

“It was a fairy tale,” Cortney adds.

The day was filled with personal touches that reflected both their love story and the life they’ve built together. Hannah’s 7-year-old son played a central role, walking her down the aisle and serving as ring bearer.

Their shared love of golf also made its way into the celebration. “We had a golf seating chart where everybody had to take their ball off the tee,” Cortney explains.

But perhaps the most memorable moments came on the dance floor. “My favorite part was our dances,” Hannah says. The couple took weekly dance lessons leading up to the wedding, culminating in a choreographed first dance to “10x Better” by Marielle Kraft. “It was really acoustic, and it was really geared towards us.”

And they didn’t stop there. A surprise dance performance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Where Them Girls At” brought the energy all the way up. “We came out in these sweatpants and oversized T-shirts, and we killed that dance,” Hannah beams with pride. “The dance floor was popping the whole time,” she adds, crediting DJ Joe Fig, owner of J&A Entertainment, with keeping the celebration alive from start to finish.

The couple was intentional about assembling a team of vendors who not only delivered excellence but also supported their relationship authentically.

Florist Jaelynn Solomon, of Urban Rubbish, helped bring their vision to life. “We went over the top with florals. She made our dream come true,” Hannah says.

Photographer Rachel Driskell, a longtime collaborator and friend, captured the day with remarkable immediacy. “She edits her photos during dinner,” Hannah explains. “She puts about 30 or 40 sneak-peeks on the bar so your guests can go ahead and see the photos.”

The catering team at The Homestead ensured guests were cared for at every turn. “You barely put a drink down, and your next drink was there waiting for you,” Hannah says. “The service was top-notch.”

And for the finishing touches, a trusted network of creatives, including makeup artist Preslee Clark Artistry and hairstylist Sam Styles helped the couple feel their best.

At its core, Hannah and Cortney’s wedding was a joyful reflection of their individual and combined drives, as well as their deep support of one another.

“My favorite thing about Cortney is how sweet she is,” Hannah says. “She’s a genuinely really nice, happy human all the time.”

Cortney, in turn, admires Hannah’s resilience. “A lot of people aren’t okay with Hannah’s lifestyle and the choices she’s made, but yet she is still just doing her. We would not be here today if she didn’t do that.”

Hannah and Cortney have built something both grounded and electric. Theirs is a partnership defined by courage, playfulness, and a shared commitment to choosing each other, every single day.